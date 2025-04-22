Live
Nintendo Switch 2 US stock tracker LIVE: where to pre-order Nintendo's new console?
T3's official US Nintendo Switch 2 tracker is now live
Mike Lowe
Daily Stock Update
Thursday April 24 update: Pre-orders officially opened across the US at midnight, though we're not seeing much (if any) availability right now. Keep your eyes peeled though, as we're hoping this will start to change.
The Switch 2 has had a rocky month in the US, and it's not even out yet. After a blockbuster Nintendo Direct finally unveiled the console in all its glory, Nintendo was almost immediately forced to pause pre-orders in the region because of Trump's massive tariffs.
Now, after some deliberation, it's confirmed that the launch price for the Switch 2 will hold, at $449.99, although some accessories like the new Pro Controller have newer, increased price tags. More importantly for you, though, this means that the big US retailers have started to announce their plans for pre-order launches.
There's no escaping the fact that the Switch 2 can't match the PS5 Pro when it comes to power, but it's still a massive improvement over Nintendo's original and OLED consoles. That's true whether you're coming at it from a design perspective or just looking at graphical capabilities. We've gone hands-on with the console and can't wait to get more time with it.
Of course, as with any console launch, the games are hugely important, too. The Switch 2's enhanced editions are a good start, while Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be day-one must-haves (well, month-two in the case of the latter).
So, if you're keen to pre-order this little beast of a console, we've done the legwork for you, and gathered the biggest US retailers in one place, with stock and pre-order information to peruse and plan around – check them out below. If you're in the UK, meanwhile, never fear: we have a dedicated UK Switch 2 stock tracker for you, too.
Where to order Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
LIVE: Latest Updates
Pre-orders are now open but stock is scarce
All stores this morning are still showing the Nintendo Switch 2 as unavailable following the midnight release. We will keep checking back and for updates, but it's worth registering on the retailer sites for more info where possible.
A huge week for US pre-orders
It's been a tumultuous few weeks for those of you in US looking to get your hands on a Switch 2 – the console's pre-orders looked in jeopardy for a bit. Now, though, everything looks at least temporarily rosier. It's been confirmed that the price will stay at $449.99, for one thing, at least for the launch period.
Moreover, as you'll have seen above, retailers are popping up everywhere to announce their pre-orders will start on 24 April, which makes that a date to circle in your calendar, for sure.