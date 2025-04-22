Nintendo Switch 2 US stock tracker LIVE: where to pre-order Nintendo's new console?

Daily Stock Update Thursday April 24 update: Pre-orders officially opened across the US at midnight, though we're not seeing much (if any) availability right now. Keep your eyes peeled though, as we're hoping this will start to change.

The Switch 2 has had a rocky month in the US, and it's not even out yet. After a blockbuster Nintendo Direct finally unveiled the console in all its glory, Nintendo was almost immediately forced to pause pre-orders in the region because of Trump's massive tariffs.

Now, after some deliberation, it's confirmed that the launch price for the Switch 2 will hold, at $449.99, although some accessories like the new Pro Controller have newer, increased price tags. More importantly for you, though, this means that the big US retailers have started to announce their plans for pre-order launches.

There's no escaping the fact that the Switch 2 can't match the PS5 Pro when it comes to power, but it's still a massive improvement over Nintendo's original and OLED consoles. That's true whether you're coming at it from a design perspective or just looking at graphical capabilities. We've gone hands-on with the console and can't wait to get more time with it.

Of course, as with any console launch, the games are hugely important, too. The Switch 2's enhanced editions are a good start, while Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be day-one must-haves (well, month-two in the case of the latter).

So, if you're keen to pre-order this little beast of a console, we've done the legwork for you, and gathered the biggest US retailers in one place, with stock and pre-order information to peruse and plan around – check them out below. If you're in the UK, meanwhile, never fear: we have a dedicated UK Switch 2 stock tracker for you, too.

Where to order Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Gamestop

Gamestop remains one of the biggest names in the game retailer space, and it's confirmed it'll set Switch 2 pre-orders live on 24 April at 11AM ET online, or when doors open in-store.

Target

Target will have its consoles and games live at 12AM ET on 24 April, so it's another great option if you want to pre-order from a big and reliable source.

Walmart

For those who prefer Walmart, the rival retailer has unveiled exactly the same plan as Target's – its consoles will be available to pre-order from 12AM ET on 24 April, too.