Your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order may have been cancelled with no explanation
Gamers are complaining that their Switch 2 pre-orders have been killed just a week before launch
Quick Summary
Some customers have had their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders cancelled without any warning.
UK retailer Game has informed some buyers that not only will their Switch 2 console will not arrive on launch day, their early orders have been scrapped entirely. It is also yet to provide an explanation why.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be available next week, with consoles shipping for the 5 June 2025 release date. However, not everyone will get their pre-orders, it seems.
One retailer has cancelled some of its Switch 2 pre-orders, with no explanation as to why.
Game in the UK has informed several of its customers that their early orders of Nintendo's new machine will no longer be fulfilled. It has sent them cancellation notices and simply posted an apology on its X feed without further details.
"We sincerely apologise for the recent cancellation of some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders," it reads (via the BBC).
"We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order."
There is some good news for some of those who have ordered, though – Game is trying to reinstate their purchases.
"We're currently working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It goes on to say that it will be in touch with updates. There's seemingly no guarantee this will happen before launch day – if at all.
Why have Switch 2 pre-orders been cancelled?
Although Game doesn't explain why it has cancelled orders – such as the one placed by disgruntled X user @nomad_ebp – there are two trains of thought: it either hasn't received enough stock to fulfil all of its orders in time, or there has been a technical error in the pre-ordering process.
The latter is backed up by the retailer's comment that it's trying to reinstate affected orders, although it clearly does still have a record of each purchase as it has informed each customer individually.
It's more likely that it over-estimated its pre-order stock levels. Nintendo had previously promised to manufacture more stock in order to beat the scalpers, but considering just how much demand there has been for the Switch 2, even it might have been taken by surprise.
We haven't yet heard of other retailers cancelling their pre-orders, while some have promised (in the UK, at least) to reserve some units for purchase on day one. You'll likely have to queue early in the morning though, as it's unlikely they'll be available for long.
In the meantime, you can check T3's Switch 2 stock updates for the UK and US to find out where best to place your orders.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
