Your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order may have been cancelled with no explanation

Quick Summary Some customers have had their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders cancelled without any warning. UK retailer Game has informed some buyers that not only will their Switch 2 console will not arrive on launch day, their early orders have been scrapped entirely. It is also yet to provide an explanation why.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be available next week, with consoles shipping for the 5 June 2025 release date. However, not everyone will get their pre-orders, it seems.

One retailer has cancelled some of its Switch 2 pre-orders, with no explanation as to why.

Game in the UK has informed several of its customers that their early orders of Nintendo's new machine will no longer be fulfilled. It has sent them cancellation notices and simply posted an apology on its X feed without further details.

"We sincerely apologise for the recent cancellation of some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders," it reads (via the BBC).

"We understand how disappointing this is, especially for those who have been eagerly awaiting their order."

There is some good news for some of those who have ordered, though – Game is trying to reinstate their purchases.

"We're currently working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible."

It goes on to say that it will be in touch with updates. There's seemingly no guarantee this will happen before launch day – if at all.

Why have Switch 2 pre-orders been cancelled?

Although Game doesn't explain why it has cancelled orders – such as the one placed by disgruntled X user @nomad_ebp – there are two trains of thought: it either hasn't received enough stock to fulfil all of its orders in time, or there has been a technical error in the pre-ordering process.

The latter is backed up by the retailer's comment that it's trying to reinstate affected orders, although it clearly does still have a record of each purchase as it has informed each customer individually.

It's more likely that it over-estimated its pre-order stock levels. Nintendo had previously promised to manufacture more stock in order to beat the scalpers, but considering just how much demand there has been for the Switch 2, even it might have been taken by surprise.

We haven't yet heard of other retailers cancelling their pre-orders, while some have promised (in the UK, at least) to reserve some units for purchase on day one. You'll likely have to queue early in the morning though, as it's unlikely they'll be available for long.

In the meantime, you can check T3's Switch 2 stock updates for the UK and US to find out where best to place your orders.