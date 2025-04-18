3 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games we can't wait to play
Here are the three games we'll be pre-ordering along with the Nintendo Switch 2
The Switch has had a phenomenal run, and we’ll always have fond memories of the Nintendo’s staggeringly successful comeback console. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 is very nearly upon us – and we can't wait.
Now we finally have all the juicy hardware details and pre-orders are open, we can start looking forward to all the games we’re going to be playing on the system come launch day on 5 June.
The Switch 2’s launch lineup is already fairly sizeable, a mixture of brand new, updated and ported titles that should keep you busy throughout the summer months. Here are the three games we’re most looking to playing at launch.
Mario Kart World
If this isn’t the first game you boot up on your Switch 2, we have some questions.
More than a decade has passed since Mario Kart 8, the last entry in the series, first landed on Wii U, so it’s a good thing that Mario Kart World looks like the most ambitious Mario Kart to date.
Seemingly taking inspiration from the Forza Horizon series, the karting action now takes place across a huge interconnected world that you can roam freely around when not in a traditional race. There are new vehicles, loads of new playable characters, and races can now include up to 24 players for the first time.
Those Spiny Shells are going to have their work cut out.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The original Switch arrived with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, surely the greatest launch title of all time. Eight years later and we can’t wait to dive in all over again on the Switch 2.
With enhanced resolution, HDR support and silky smooth 60fps gameplay, Nintendo’s magnificent open world Hyrule has never looked or felt this good, and if you’re still hunting for the last few pesky Koroks in the map, a new iOS and Android app effectively functions as a sat nav to help you find them.
It might not be a new Zelda game, but we’ll certainly accept a souped up BotW in the meantime.
Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition
Original Switch owners were saddled with a depressingly wonky cloud version of Hitman, so it seems fitting that the much more powerful Switch 2 will launch day one with the entire Hitman World of Assassination three-game bundle running natively on the hardware.
We’ve put many, many hours into the existing console versions, but the temptation of talking IO Interactive’s incredible collection of murder playgrounds on the go might just prove too much to resist.
Those who pre-order the digital or physical versions of the game will receive a few bonus red-and-white outfits, as well as two special items: a golden wrench and a mushroom. We wonder who that might be a nod to…
Matt Tate is a freelance tech, entertainment and lifestyle journalist who has spent the best part of a decade writing about all three – and more – for various websites and in print. Previously news editor of Stuff, Matt has also written for the likes of GQ, Esquire, Shortlist, iMore, Trusted Reviews, Digital Spy and, of course, T3. When not playing video games or daydreaming about shiny new gadgets and pasta recipes, Matt can usually be found waiting not-so patiently for his beloved Tottenham Hotspur to win a trophy. The wait sadly goes on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I just played new Mario Kart on Switch 2, now June is too far away
It might not be the 3D Mario game we'd expected, but Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2 is super fun
By Mike Lowe
-
Nothing's next phone could be a budget powerhouse, thanks to this confirmed hardware detail
Official details reveal more about the next phone coming from Nothing
By Chris Hall
-
How to watch Mario Kart World Direct – everything you need to know about the Switch 2 launch game
Nintendo will host a new Nintendo Direct presentation today, here's how to watch it live and what to expect
By Rik Henderson
-
Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders expected "in days"
It seems Nintendo is finally ready to get the ball rolling Stateside
By Rik Henderson
-
Nintendo Switch 2 tariff woes continue – here's how much it could cost you
Experts claim the Switch 2 will continue to be affected by Trump's tariffs – even as much as 145%
By Rik Henderson
-
I can't wait for the Switch 2, but this feature doesn't convince me
Mouse controls? I'm not sure...
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
I think this was the biggest surprise upgrade in the Nintendo Switch 2's reveal
That Switch 2 dock looks like a beast
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Nintendo explains why Switch 2 is LCD not OLED, sort of
It's just not as straight up an answer as you might hope
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Did Nintendo just give Rockstar permission to make GTA 6 cost $100?
Nintendo's pricing is a challenge
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Nintendo Switch 2 storage can be easily expanded by 1TB, but it'll cost you extra
Larger microSD Express cards are coming soon – for a price
By Rik Henderson