3 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games we can't wait to play

The Switch has had a phenomenal run, and we’ll always have fond memories of the Nintendo’s staggeringly successful comeback console. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 is very nearly upon us – and we can't wait.

Now we finally have all the juicy hardware details and pre-orders are open, we can start looking forward to all the games we’re going to be playing on the system come launch day on 5 June.

The Switch 2’s launch lineup is already fairly sizeable, a mixture of brand new, updated and ported titles that should keep you busy throughout the summer months. Here are the three games we’re most looking to playing at launch.

Mario Kart World

If this isn’t the first game you boot up on your Switch 2, we have some questions.

More than a decade has passed since Mario Kart 8, the last entry in the series, first landed on Wii U, so it’s a good thing that Mario Kart World looks like the most ambitious Mario Kart to date.

Seemingly taking inspiration from the Forza Horizon series, the karting action now takes place across a huge interconnected world that you can roam freely around when not in a traditional race. There are new vehicles, loads of new playable characters, and races can now include up to 24 players for the first time.

Those Spiny Shells are going to have their work cut out.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The original Switch arrived with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, surely the greatest launch title of all time. Eight years later and we can’t wait to dive in all over again on the Switch 2.

With enhanced resolution, HDR support and silky smooth 60fps gameplay, Nintendo’s magnificent open world Hyrule has never looked or felt this good, and if you’re still hunting for the last few pesky Koroks in the map, a new iOS and Android app effectively functions as a sat nav to help you find them.

It might not be a new Zelda game, but we’ll certainly accept a souped up BotW in the meantime.

Hitman World of Assassination – Signature Edition

Original Switch owners were saddled with a depressingly wonky cloud version of Hitman, so it seems fitting that the much more powerful Switch 2 will launch day one with the entire Hitman World of Assassination three-game bundle running natively on the hardware.

We’ve put many, many hours into the existing console versions, but the temptation of talking IO Interactive’s incredible collection of murder playgrounds on the go might just prove too much to resist.

Those who pre-order the digital or physical versions of the game will receive a few bonus red-and-white outfits, as well as two special items: a golden wrench and a mushroom. We wonder who that might be a nod to…