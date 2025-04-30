Forget Switch 2, your OG Nintendo Switch just got a mammoth free update

Quick Summary Nintendo has pushed one of its largest system software updates to existing Switch models. Many of the new features prepare the console for upgrading to a Switch 2, although some also benefit existing Switch owners.

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest and greatest console from the much-love Japanese gaming giant, but that doesn't mean it's turning its back on existing Switch models.

After all, over 150 million Units of the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED have shipped to date – that's a lot of consoles in the hands of eager gamers.

We'll certainly not run out of new games anytime soon, with publishers and developers continuing to support all models, thanks to Switch 2 backward compatibility. And now Nintendo has pushed one of its most significant system software upgrades for its existing consoles.

Firmware 2.0.0 is now available to download and includes several new features, including the previously announced Virtual Game Cards and the ability to easily transfer your entire Switch system over to a Switch 2 if you manage to get one.

As well as Virtual Game Cards, which enable the lending of digital games between consoles, you also now get GameShare. This new feature allows users to temporarily share a game with other Switch consoles on the same network, so players can play together without each owning the same game.

There is one caveat to this, it seems – the host user needs to be on a Switch 2, although the other players can use a standard Switch console.

Other additions include icon colour changes for the eShop and Nintendo News sections, and perhaps more useful is the new ability to transfer multiple save data files to and from the cloud. That'll help if you do want to switch (pardon the pun) to the Switch 2.

As for the new system transfer utility, you can either move across the system once you have both consoles or alternatively, save it to the cloud and then redownload it onto a Switch 2 later. This latter option is good if you want to sell your Switch to fund the new console, for example.

Both of the methods will reset your original Switch to factory settings, so should only be performed if you have or plan to buy a Switch 2.

You can see the entire list of new features arriving with Firmware 2.0.0 on Nintendo's support site.