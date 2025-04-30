Forget Switch 2, your OG Nintendo Switch just got a mammoth free update
Never fear if you can't pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, the Switch and Switch Lite have been boosted with new system software
Quick Summary
Nintendo has pushed one of its largest system software updates to existing Switch models.
Many of the new features prepare the console for upgrading to a Switch 2, although some also benefit existing Switch owners.
Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest and greatest console from the much-love Japanese gaming giant, but that doesn't mean it's turning its back on existing Switch models.
After all, over 150 million Units of the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED have shipped to date – that's a lot of consoles in the hands of eager gamers.
We'll certainly not run out of new games anytime soon, with publishers and developers continuing to support all models, thanks to Switch 2 backward compatibility. And now Nintendo has pushed one of its most significant system software upgrades for its existing consoles.
Firmware 2.0.0 is now available to download and includes several new features, including the previously announced Virtual Game Cards and the ability to easily transfer your entire Switch system over to a Switch 2 if you manage to get one.
What can your Nintendo Switch do after the latest update?
As well as Virtual Game Cards, which enable the lending of digital games between consoles, you also now get GameShare. This new feature allows users to temporarily share a game with other Switch consoles on the same network, so players can play together without each owning the same game.
There is one caveat to this, it seems – the host user needs to be on a Switch 2, although the other players can use a standard Switch console.
Other additions include icon colour changes for the eShop and Nintendo News sections, and perhaps more useful is the new ability to transfer multiple save data files to and from the cloud. That'll help if you do want to switch (pardon the pun) to the Switch 2.
As for the new system transfer utility, you can either move across the system once you have both consoles or alternatively, save it to the cloud and then redownload it onto a Switch 2 later. This latter option is good if you want to sell your Switch to fund the new console, for example.
Both of the methods will reset your original Switch to factory settings, so should only be performed if you have or plan to buy a Switch 2.
You can see the entire list of new features arriving with Firmware 2.0.0 on Nintendo's support site.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
