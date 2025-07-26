Moving house made me realise just how good the Switch 2 is

There's basically nothing fun about moving house – it's got a reputation for being one of the most stressful parts of life for good reason. I'm trying to buy a flat, and that means all of my stuff just moved into a storage locker until we can complete, and I'm living with my parents while I wait for that seemingly never-to-come moment.

I'm not going to dwell on the packing and moving process, but it all means that my gaming options have shrunk a little. My LG C2 OLED TV is in the self-storage place, along with my Nvidia 5070 Ti gaming PC, so I'm down to just my PS5 Pro with a monitor, and of course my Switch 2.

It's the latter that's been a godsend in the days since moving – being able to play games in handheld mode has always been the main attraction of a Switch or Switch 2 for me, but this has still been a salient reminder of how superb the feature really is.

I just finished the Trials of Mana remake, and now I've started Donkey Kong Bananza, and while playing on a TV might make the most of the console's upgraded power compared to the Switch 2, it's still been extremely rewarding being able to play wherever and whenever in handheld mode.

It's not that I can't ever access the family TV, but being able to game in bed, or on a sofa, or at my desk – however I want, basically – gives the sort of flexibility that comes in clutch when most of your things are in boxes and suitcases.

Plus, while there have been some gripes about the Switch 2's LCD, and particularly its propensity for ghosting, I've really had no issues at all with it. It's not quite as vivid in terms of colour as an OLED, but it's plenty bright and looks really sharp.

Trials of Mana is an example of a Switch 1 game that feels substantially better on the Switch 2, but with Bananza, I've got the first main exclusive designed for the system, after the launch fun of Mario Kart World. It's a great array of options to have, and I'm hoping it carries me through the next six weeks of anxiously waiting to see whether I'm ever going to be a homeowner.