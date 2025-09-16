I've finally got my 5070 rig back from storage, and it's like being able to breathe again

I've had quite a busy couple of weeks – mainly because I just moved from Edinburgh back down to London, which takes some doing. It's a long old way, and the vagaries of buying property in the UK meant that I had to live in short-term accommodation for a bit while waiting to complete.

That meant packing up all of my stuff and putting about 95% of it in a self-storage unit, and while I'd have loved to try to keep it out, that included my gaming PC. It's fundamentally quite hard to justify why you'd need access to your Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti rig for the six weeks that it would take, but now that I've finally got it back, I'm realising how much I missed it.

When Nvidia loaned me the PC, it was the first big PC gaming upgrade I'd had in half a decade, and dragged me right up to the cutting edge in terms of desktop graphics – with the potential to blow even my PS5 Pro out of the water at times. I've used it to play some tremendously pretty games at frightening frame rates, but while it was boxed up, I was limited to just my Switch 2 or PS5 Pro.

Don't get me wrong, those are two genuinely stellar machines, but the ability to hop on my PC, load up Steam or PC Game Pass and pick out a new favourite is pretty hard to top. I've got it hooked back up now, and it's actually a little tough to work out what to play next.

On my Switch 2, I've got Hollow Knight: Silksong on the go, and that's been a really fun (and very challenging) diversion, but now on my PC I'm finally dipping into Stalker 2, which looks pretty superb on its highest settings. The whole world's my oyster, frankly, and knowing that I won't be moving in the foreseeable future means I can do what every PC player loves most – build up a massive backlog of games in future Steam sales without enough time to ever play them all.

Jesting aside, it's become very clear to me that PC gaming still scratches an itch for me that consoles don't quite touch – whether because of the tactility of mouse and keyboard controls, or just because right now I have a rig that can outperform any console graphically. It'll be a pretty tight contest between my different gaming machines moving forward.

