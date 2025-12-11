Of all the many tech products I've tested over the years, I think if I tallied everything up and divided it all into categories, gaming headsets would be the most high-volume out of everything. I've tested dozens upon dozens over the years, including a huge glut during lockdowns, leaving me perfectly situated to tell you which are best.

At this time of the year, with Christmas now looming, that also means I can point you at the best gifting opportunities. Great headsets don't really tend to come cheap, though, so I've selected three top choices across three budgets, to hopefully cover every base for you.

T3's Top 3

Which gaming headset should you gift?

Since I first started testing them, there has been little doubt in my mind that a good gaming headset can level up your immersion in a game more than almost any other accessory or upgrade. Sound is a huge part of gaming, whether online or alone, so a headset is a true essential, to my mind.

Here at T3 we don't focus on the cheapest and most cheerful of gadgets, though, so I'm not recommending £30 headsets that will be broken within six months. Rather, the three I've picked are all top options and are priced accordingly.

For most people, it'll be a straight shootout between the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, which I really do like, and the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, which also has a lot going for it. Both are super lightweight, with excellent microphone quality and sound performance. I give it to SteelSeries by a hair because of its slicker design, but that will come down to taste, and there's no wrong choice.

Finally, the Arctis Nova Elite is SteelSeries breaking new ground, and deserves a mention for those with really large budgets. It's the best headset I've ever used, but at £600 only a few people will be able to stretch to buying it as a gift. If you can, though, don't think twice: it's a stunner.