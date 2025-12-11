These are the three gaming headsets I recommend this Christmas – ideal for gifts
These are the best of the best
Of all the many tech products I've tested over the years, I think if I tallied everything up and divided it all into categories, gaming headsets would be the most high-volume out of everything. I've tested dozens upon dozens over the years, including a huge glut during lockdowns, leaving me perfectly situated to tell you which are best.
At this time of the year, with Christmas now looming, that also means I can point you at the best gifting opportunities. Great headsets don't really tend to come cheap, though, so I've selected three top choices across three budgets, to hopefully cover every base for you.
T3's Top 3
I'm not going to pretend that just everyone can give a Christmas gift of this price, but if you're willing and able to spend more than most, this is the best mid-range headset out there, in my opinion. It marries top-class sound to exceptional comfort, has great 50-hour battery life, and looks slick with a totally hideable microphone.
This wireless headset from Razer is normally a very similar price to SteelSeries', but this quite long-running deal knocks it down into genuinely affordable territory, making it a brilliant gifting option. You rarely see hardware with this level of build quality go this cheap, and it still sounds superb despite that. Its industrial design will be particularly alluring for some.
My final option is one for you if price is no object. If you know a gamer with luxury tastes who wants the single best headset on the market, no matter the money, the Nova Elite ticks that box. It sounds stunning, with wireless hi-res potential on PC and nonetheless brilliant sound on consoles. Of course, the price tag is a huge barrier, but if you want an ultra-generous gift, look no further.
Which gaming headset should you gift?
Since I first started testing them, there has been little doubt in my mind that a good gaming headset can level up your immersion in a game more than almost any other accessory or upgrade. Sound is a huge part of gaming, whether online or alone, so a headset is a true essential, to my mind.
Here at T3 we don't focus on the cheapest and most cheerful of gadgets, though, so I'm not recommending £30 headsets that will be broken within six months. Rather, the three I've picked are all top options and are priced accordingly.
For most people, it'll be a straight shootout between the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, which I really do like, and the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, which also has a lot going for it. Both are super lightweight, with excellent microphone quality and sound performance. I give it to SteelSeries by a hair because of its slicker design, but that will come down to taste, and there's no wrong choice.
Finally, the Arctis Nova Elite is SteelSeries breaking new ground, and deserves a mention for those with really large budgets. It's the best headset I've ever used, but at £600 only a few people will be able to stretch to buying it as a gift. If you can, though, don't think twice: it's a stunner.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.