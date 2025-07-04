PS5 Pro getting a seismic free upgrade in 2026 to take your games to another level

Quick Summary The system architect of the PS5, Mark Cerny has revealed that a new supersampling technology will be available on PS5 Pro from next year. That means enhanced games will look even even sharper at higher frame rates than they do now.

The PS5 Pro has had a mixed start since its launch at the tail end of last year. Its price has drawn many a complaint, not least because the amount of software showing true signs of enhancement has been reasonably scarce.

We have seen some true stunners, of course, such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but it's been challenging for Sony to justify the console's eye-watering price point.

However, this could all change next year, with huge plans afoot to update the machine with new upsampling tech to make games ping even more.

Back in March, we brought you news that the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech used by some developers was to be replaced. PlayStation has been working with AMD on a new, more powerful supersampling alternative based on the chip manufacturer's FSR 4.

This will result in even higher resolutions with more detail, without impacting frame rates.

What has PlayStation got in store for PS5 Pro?

Now PS5 system architect, Mark Cerny has confirmed to T3 sister-site Tom's Guide that "Project Amethyst", as it's called internally, is coming to PS5 Pro in 2026.

"The algorithm [AMD] came up with could be implemented on current-generation hardware," he said. "So the co-developed algorithm has already been released by AMD as part of FSR 4 on PC. And we're in the process of implementing it on PS5 and it will release next year on PS5 Pro."

There could be a lot of hurdles to jump between now and then, of course. Developers have been working with PSSR for the best part of two years, so Sony needs to enable a smooth transition. It is said to be consulting with its software partners to work out the best way (and time) to roll out the update.

However, this is an exciting development for those who have invested in a Pro already or plan to in the future. It isn't going to simply sit still while we wait for the PlayStation 6. Indeed, it could even push back the usual console refresh window that bit further.

Hopefully, it'll also mean far more PS5 Pro enhanced games on the horizon.