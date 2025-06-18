Xbox officially outlines next-gen console plans as PS6 rumours grow

Quick Summary Xbox is doubling down on its play anywhere message, although it has confirmed that a dedicated, next-gen console is planned. The division has confirmed a few key details on the new hardware, including a multi-year partnership with AMD to provide the silicon.

As rumours on the PlayStation 6 have started to fly around the 'net, we've now been treated to a teaser video from Xbox, detailing some of the plans for its own next-gen console hardware.

Often dubbed Xbox Next by journalists, the new machine is looking more like a PC every day, with Xbox's president, Sarah Bond, confirming that it'll run on AMD architecture and Windows.

Bond took to YouTube to announce a multi-year agreement with the chip manufacturer, which will be tasked to provide the silicon across a whole range of Xbox devices going forward – including "our next-generation Xbox consoles".

Xbox + AMD: Powering the Next Generation of Xbox - YouTube Watch On

She added that Xbox is "working closely with the Windows team to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming". It would therefore come as no surprise to learn that the next Xbox experience will be built onto Windows infrastructure.

This is already the case with the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. The recently announced handhelds also run on a custom Xbox platform over the top of Windows 11 (plus AMD processing).

In fact, the AMD deal is hardly a surprise either – Xbox has been using AMD hardware inside its consoles since the Xbox One launched in 2013.

Xbox Next backward compatibility

However, by sticking with the same basic architecture, Xbox can ensure one thing for its next-gen machine – back compatibility. Bond says as much in the clip: "...All while maintaining compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games."

This is hugely important considering the groundwork it's putting in now, to enable play across multiple devices either locally or through Xbox Cloud Gaming on TVs and Fire TV Sticks. It's also another PC-like feature, which expands the library of titles to many thousands.

As too is the ability to buy games across multiple stores. Xbox will not tie you to a single store going forward, it says, although we're not yet sure that includes console titles.

Certainly, there's no sign of Xbox pulling back from hardware. In fact, it seems to be doubling down – offering all manner of ways to play your games, including on dedicated hardware. That's in stark contrast with Sony, which is unwilling to explore cloud gaming any further than it does already.

And whatever happens, gamers will undoubtedly be the winners.