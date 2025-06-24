Xbox begins Steam integration to become the only platform you need

Quick Summary Xbox Insiders can now try the new combined My Library in the Xbox app, which shows your games across Game Pass, Battle.net and Steam. It's the first step in making a one-stop shop for all your games, as we look forward to the launch of the Xbox Ally.

Microsoft is making a big change for PC gamers, by integrating Xbox, Steam and Battle.net into a single library.

If you're an Xbox Insider, you'll be able to test the new Xbox combined library later this week, and it'll be rolling out to everybody later in 2025. It'll also be coming to Xbox gaming-compatible devices such as the Xbox Ally and the Xbox Ally X.

As Xbox Platform product manager Manisha Oza explained: "With the aggregated gaming library, players can conveniently launch games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net and other leading PC storefronts from a single library within the Xbox PC app.

"Whether you’re on a Windows PC or a handheld device, your Xbox library, hundreds of Game Pass titles, and all your installed games from leading PC storefronts will now be at your fingertips."

And Microsoft says there are more PC storefronts to come.

Everything in its right place

What's happening here is the latest step in Microsoft's overhaul of Windows to make it better for handheld gaming in particular, and to compete with SteamOS.

It's a bold move and highly welcome. As much as I love my Steam Deck, I'd love a handheld device where I can use my Game Pass subscription, my purchased PC games and my Steam library even more. All without having to switch apps.

With the new combined library, games that you install from any supported PC storefront will automatically appear in the My Library section and the Most Recent listing in the sidebar. However, commenters on The Verge suggest that it's still a bit clunky: storefronts with their own launchers, such as Battle.net and Steam, will launch the appropriate launcher rather than go directly into the game.

If you're an Xbox Insider you can try out the new feature by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from Microsoft's website.

Microsoft hasn't yet announced its plans for a public release, but it's definitely scheduled for 2025.