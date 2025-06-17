Xbox Game Pass just added one of the weirdest sci-fi shooters ever, and it's free
The Xbox Game Pass games for the rest of June have been announced
Quick Summary
The latest games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been revealed, with FBC: Firebreak being added from today.
We'll also soon be getting a trio of classic RTS games in the form of remastered versions of the Warcraft trilogy, although those are for PC Game Pass members only.
Microsoft has announced a whole stack of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, with several of them available from today, 17 June.
One of the day one releases you can play right now is FBC: Firebreak – a co-op sci-fi shooter from Remedy Entertainment that's set in the world of Control and Alan Wake.
Like those games, it's a bit weird with you taking on the role of an operative sent into the "Oldest House", the HQ of the Federal Bureau of Control, to restore order as different dimensions seemingly collide.
You can play along with up to two buddies online, and the whole thing looks quite unlike any other multiplayer shooter you might encounter.
FBC: Firebreak is available to all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC owners with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership.
Also available from today are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which can also be downloaded by Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers, and Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, which is exclusive to Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Two more games will be added to Xbox Game Pass Standard from tomorrow, 18 June: Star Trucker, and Wildfrost. They are already available on Ultimate.
The all-new online footy game Rematch arrives on 19 June for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. While Volcano Princess (Ultimate, PC) hits the service on 24 June and Against the Storm is added to Ultimate only on 26 June.
PC Game Pass subscribers will also get a trio of RTS classics that day, with Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, and Warcraft III: Reforged arriving for PC only.
Call of Duty: WWII will then follow on 30 June, for all members, including Standard. And finally, both Little Nightmares II and Rise of the Tomb Raider will become available on the first day of July.
