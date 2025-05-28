3 PS Plus games you must download for free in June – plus a sci-fi stunner available right now

Quick Summary Sony has gone early with one of its PS Plus games for June, with Destiny 2: The Final Shape already available to download. It'll be joined by Alone in the Dark (2024), NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from 3 June.

PlayStation's annual Days of Play event has kicked off with a bang. Not only do we get some incredible discounts on consoles and accessories, June's PS Plus monthly games have been announced – with one available early.

All PS Plus members – whether that be Essential, Extra or Premium – will get their hands on NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from 3 June. Both will be available at no extra cost for PS5 and PS4.

Perhaps more exciting still is that last year's remake of the survival horror that started it all, Alone in the Dark, will also be available that day. Exclusive to PS5, it stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as the main characters you can choose to explore the mansion at the heart of this Lovecraftian adventure.

Alone in the Dark | Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The game was remade from the ground up in order to bring Frédérick Raynal's PC original up to modern day standards. The 1992 title remains a true classic, so it's well worth a revisit – especially for free.

However, you don't have to wait to play one of June's new PS Plus games – Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available to members on PS5 and PS4 right now.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Last year's massive expansion pack can be played without the original Destiny 2 and picks up the story after the conclusion of Lightfall.

The online shooter sees new abilities introduced, while a new subclass has been added. There is also a new free roam destination and a big single- or multi-player adventure to take on.

Massive PS Plus deal

All of the above games will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members, while Sony has announced that the latter two tiers will also get Another Crab's Treasure, Skull and Bones, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition in the coming two weeks. They will be added to the game catalogue.

Premium members will also get classic adventures Myst and Riven from 5 June.

There's also a big deal on PS Plus membership available during the Days of Play event, which runs until the end of 11 June 2025.

New members can get up to 33% off a 12-month PS Plus subscription.

There are also deals on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles at a number of participating retailers in multiple regions.