3 PS Plus games you must download for free in June – plus a sci-fi stunner available right now
Available to all PS Plus members, June's free PS5 games are must-haves
Quick Summary
Sony has gone early with one of its PS Plus games for June, with Destiny 2: The Final Shape already available to download.
It'll be joined by Alone in the Dark (2024), NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from 3 June.
PlayStation's annual Days of Play event has kicked off with a bang. Not only do we get some incredible discounts on consoles and accessories, June's PS Plus monthly games have been announced – with one available early.
All PS Plus members – whether that be Essential, Extra or Premium – will get their hands on NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from 3 June. Both will be available at no extra cost for PS5 and PS4.
Perhaps more exciting still is that last year's remake of the survival horror that started it all, Alone in the Dark, will also be available that day. Exclusive to PS5, it stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as the main characters you can choose to explore the mansion at the heart of this Lovecraftian adventure.
The game was remade from the ground up in order to bring Frédérick Raynal's PC original up to modern day standards. The 1992 title remains a true classic, so it's well worth a revisit – especially for free.
However, you don't have to wait to play one of June's new PS Plus games – Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available to members on PS5 and PS4 right now.
Last year's massive expansion pack can be played without the original Destiny 2 and picks up the story after the conclusion of Lightfall.
The online shooter sees new abilities introduced, while a new subclass has been added. There is also a new free roam destination and a big single- or multi-player adventure to take on.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Massive PS Plus deal
All of the above games will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members, while Sony has announced that the latter two tiers will also get Another Crab's Treasure, Skull and Bones, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition in the coming two weeks. They will be added to the game catalogue.
Premium members will also get classic adventures Myst and Riven from 5 June.
There's also a big deal on PS Plus membership available during the Days of Play event, which runs until the end of 11 June 2025.
New members can get up to 33% off a 12-month PS Plus subscription.
There are also deals on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles at a number of participating retailers in multiple regions.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
3 PS Plus games you must download for PS5 right now
Make the most of that subscription with this trio of interactive gems
-
My PS5 Pro might be wasted on this stunning new game
Doom's upgrades are mid
-
3 PS5 Pro Enhanced games so good they make it worth the money
Justifying the price of the PS5 Pro can be tough, but here are three games that give it a go
-
I'm quietly certain my PS5 Pro purchase will be a GTA 6 essential
Hope you didn't miss this
-
I swapped my PS5 Pro for a top-end Nvidia RTX 5070 rig – and I'm not sure I can go back
PC gaming has its claws back in me
-
3 best PS5 games you've probably never heard of
Itching for something new to play on your PS5? Don’t let any of these escape your attention for any longer
-
The 5 luxury PS5 Pro accessories I can't live without – How to upgrade your PlayStation in style
If you want a better experience for your PS5 Pro, you need these luxury upgrades
-
This PS5 Pro game proves the best part of next-gen isn't what you expected
Ray-traced reflections might be a mirage