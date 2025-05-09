Xbox Game Pass has been great, but May's free games are the best I've ever seen
It's a great time to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, that's for sure
Quick Summary
The Xbox Game Pass lineup for May includes the day one release of Doom: The Dark Ages, while the highly anticipated sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet is also now available.
They lead a bumper release of free games for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, while Standard tier members also get some tasty treats.
Whether you play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PC, an Xbox Game Pass subscription has become a must – especially over the last few months, with the standard of the included games hitting an all-time high.
In fact, even if you play over Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Samsung or LG Smart TV, or a device like a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you now have such an amazing collection of new AAA games to chose from, the £14.99 / $19.99 monthly fee seems a bargain.
Games like Atomfall, Avowed and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have each been added in recent weeks and are worth the price on their own.
Remarkably though, things look like they're getting even better, with Xbox now on a roll. The games being added in May are arguably the best I've ever seen in just one month.
Take Doom: The Dark Ages, for example. It'll be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members from launch day on 15 May, and looks absolutely stunning.
Acting as a prequel to the already phenomenal Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, it takes the fast-paced FPS action of both and seemingly ramps it up to 11. You even get a Captain America-style circular shield to toss around and cause total mayhem.
If you're into shooters, this could well be the best day one release in the service's history. But even if not, there are other titles available on the May release schedule that are probably more up your street.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What else is available on Xbox Game Pass in May 2025?
In fact, another big day one release has already hit the service – Revenge of the Savage Planet is the sequel to one of the most underrated first-person adventure/puzzle-em-ups of the last few years.
Available to download now, it switches the action to third-person, but doesn't scrimp on the comedic lunacy the series is renowned for.
In addition, the sinister fishing simulator Dredge is available to all members, including Xbox Game Pass Standard, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed have just arrived in the library too.
Standards members can also now access Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Metal Slug Tactics. They've only been available to Ultimate and PC subscribers previously.
Finally, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (13 May), Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (day one release on 16 May) are still to come, along with Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, and Police Simulator: Patrol Officers which will be added on 20 May.
That sets us up nicely for the rest of the month. The only question is, how will Xbox top this in June? We'll be too busy taking on the denizens of Hell in the meantime to care.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Xbox's first official handheld revealed in major image leak, and it's not what we expected
Project Kennan has appeared in an FCC filing – also suggests that it could be coming soon
-
Xbox Series X/S – how to beat the brutal price hike
Xbox is raising its prices globally, but you can still get deals if you're quick
-
New Xbox controllers could embrace tech Google ditched years ago
Rumours abound that Microsoft will launch three new controllers, one with Cloud Gaming at its heart
-
3 best Xbox Series X/S games you've probably never heard of
There’s a lot more than Forza and Starfield to Xbox gaming, and we’ve picked out three absolute belters you may have missed
-
Xbox Series X/S storage space problems solved by a sneaky Xbox Game Pass update
You may never have to buy external storage again
-
One of the best villains in gaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass for free
All Game Pass subscribers are getting one of the best single-player shooters of the decade
-
Xbox Game Pass gets arguably the best game of all time for free, no strings attached
There's a real treat in store for Xbox Series X/S owners this month
-
You already own an Xbox gaming handheld, you just need the official Backbone One controller
The ultimate Xbox handheld is likely in your pocket already