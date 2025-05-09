Xbox Game Pass has been great, but May's free games are the best I've ever seen

Quick Summary The Xbox Game Pass lineup for May includes the day one release of Doom: The Dark Ages, while the highly anticipated sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet is also now available. They lead a bumper release of free games for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, while Standard tier members also get some tasty treats.

Whether you play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PC, an Xbox Game Pass subscription has become a must – especially over the last few months, with the standard of the included games hitting an all-time high.

In fact, even if you play over Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Samsung or LG Smart TV, or a device like a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you now have such an amazing collection of new AAA games to chose from, the £14.99 / $19.99 monthly fee seems a bargain.

Games like Atomfall, Avowed and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have each been added in recent weeks and are worth the price on their own.

Remarkably though, things look like they're getting even better, with Xbox now on a roll. The games being added in May are arguably the best I've ever seen in just one month.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Launch Trailer (4K) | Available May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Take Doom: The Dark Ages, for example. It'll be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members from launch day on 15 May, and looks absolutely stunning.

Acting as a prequel to the already phenomenal Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, it takes the fast-paced FPS action of both and seemingly ramps it up to 11. You even get a Captain America-style circular shield to toss around and cause total mayhem.

If you're into shooters, this could well be the best day one release in the service's history. But even if not, there are other titles available on the May release schedule that are probably more up your street.

What else is available on Xbox Game Pass in May 2025?

In fact, another big day one release has already hit the service – Revenge of the Savage Planet is the sequel to one of the most underrated first-person adventure/puzzle-em-ups of the last few years.

Available to download now, it switches the action to third-person, but doesn't scrimp on the comedic lunacy the series is renowned for.

Official Launch Trailer | Revenge of the Savage Planet | PAX East - YouTube Watch On

In addition, the sinister fishing simulator Dredge is available to all members, including Xbox Game Pass Standard, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed have just arrived in the library too.

Standards members can also now access Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Metal Slug Tactics. They've only been available to Ultimate and PC subscribers previously.

Finally, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (13 May), Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (day one release on 16 May) are still to come, along with Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, and Police Simulator: Patrol Officers which will be added on 20 May.

That sets us up nicely for the rest of the month. The only question is, how will Xbox top this in June? We'll be too busy taking on the denizens of Hell in the meantime to care.