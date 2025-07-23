While it's high summer right now, my favourite Nintendo game to play in the holidays is Super Mario Party – and the latest release, Jamboree, just got its Switch 2 Edition upgrade for Nintendo's latest console.

The full title, Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, seemingly requires breathing apparatus to say in one single sentence, but it's at least descriptive (how very Nintendo)!

Every year, my brother buys the latest Mario Party game as a Christmas gift, replacing the traditional board game with Nintendo's digitised version. That's ultimately what Jamboree is – but it requires co-operative play and self-defence tactics, which brings variety through a bunch of zany minigames.

I've had the Switch 2 Edition for a week now, which owners of the original Switch game can pay to upgrade rather than forking out full price for the game. So is it a worthy addition to your Switch 2 arsenal? It makes strong use of the Switch 2's Camera accessory, but even without that the additional games and features are a total hoot.

Do you need the Switch 2 camera to play?

The Switch 2 Edition of Mario Party Jamboree brings a number of additions to the fore. There's a graphical upgrade, first and foremost, so the classic Mario Party boardgame-style play is enhanced from the off.

Beyond that, however, it's the minigames that gain additions – some utilise the Switch 2's new mouse-like control mechanic, while others are based on sound or visual input, with the latter utilising the Switch 2 Camera accessory.

(Image credit: Future)

You don't require the camera to get a lot out of Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition, though, but those visual prompt games in Jamboree TV – a Bowser-hosted gameshow – will fall away to make room for microphone-controlled ones instead.

Yes, this Switch 2 version certainly isn't one to play in the dead of night or when you want some peace and quiet. A number of the minigames now require voice input to move your avatar into the correct position, or to provide the loudest sustained input to beat your competitors.

It's complete chaos, frankly, and I love it. Having played at the weekend, I was impressed by the immediate familiarity, yet these new elements made the Switch 2 Edition feel really fleshed out, like a new game.

Personally, I wouldn't want the Camera, as I'm not interested in appearing on the screen. I can see the appeal, though, and as the accessory can recognise multiple faces in a room, you only need one to 'pull you into the game'. It's the way to get the very most out of the latest title, that's for sure.

Is Jamboree TV worth the upgrade?

If you already possess Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Switch, then the Switch 2 Edition's upgrade pack is priced at £16.99 / $19.99 / AU$30. I'm aware that's more than the Zelda titles' £7.99 / $9.99 / $AU20, but there's a lot of genuinely completely new content here to enjoy, so there's sense in it.

If you don't own the original game, however, then Nintendo isn't mucking around with the Switch 2's full game asking price, as Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV costs £64.95 / $79.99 / AU$109.95. It's the same price as its other flagship releases – but, as I say, it's still the game for me and the whole family to love jumping into over the holidays (Christmas, specifically).

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Nintendo)

Nintendo just seems to be able to work its magic on titles that look seemingly simplistic, but are actually highly considered in every regard. I love the new minigames that Jamboree has to offer on Switch 2, but was particularly impressed by the Super Mario Party 'frenzy' version, which limits players to 5 moves (half the usual entry-level), and boosts players with coins and stars to make for more mayhem. If you know, you know.

So, yes, Super Mario Party Jamboree's Switch 2 version is pricey. And with Donkey Kong: Bananza clearly a big exclusive appeal right now, I'm not sure the timing of its release is quite right. Still, I'm sure there'll be a new title on the shelves for the Christmas holidays, as is tradition. And, until then, the summertime vibes of this multiplayer remain as much fun as ever. Well, even more so on the Switch 2!