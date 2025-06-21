Nintendo’s 5-star party game just made the Switch 2’s Camera worth buying

Every year my brother buys the next Mario Party Jamboree game as a Christmas gift. It's instead of a board game, ultimately, and we always play it far too much in late December – because, clearly, it's great fun.

I wasn't expecting the Switch 2 to double down on a Mario Party upgrade in the summer months, mind, but first got a look at the (take a breath – very long name incoming) Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV title at a Nintendo preview back in May.

At that demo, I got to see firsthand how the game takes advantage of some of the Switch 2's features. But it's the creative use of the new Switch 2 Camera accessory that – and I can barely believe I'm saying this – actually makes it worth buying. Here's why:

What is Jamboree TV?

Given that horrendously long game title, it's worth breaking down what's what. First and foremost, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is, as the title suggests, the enhanced version of the party game.

Not only will it eke more out of the Switch 2's greater power for a better resolution and performance, it also introduces some new minigames. So it's a true upgrade with more multiplayer gameplay to entertain – using the console's microphone for reactions/volume in one section, and the new mouse-like control function of the Joy-Con 2 in another.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Then there's the Jamboree TV aspect, which is where the Camera accessory puts you in the action in a gameshow-like mode, Bowser Live. You can play as yourself – literally, on screen, with movements detected as actions – when the Camera is added, putting you in the heart of the action.

This is where the Camera adds its worth – and a dash of silliness and fun – although, it appears that it's not required to possess the accessory to access this part of the game (or any other part, for that matter).

So not everything is locked to the Camera's purchase, meaning players have a choice – but I've reached out to Nintendo UK to get this absolutely confirmed. The YouTube trailer above is thorough, though, detailing microphone-based games – which I also tried at the Nintendo preview event earlier this year.

How much will Jamboree TV cost?

If you already own Super Mario Party Jamboree on the original Switch, then you can purchase the Switch 2 Edition upgrade from 25 July for £16.99 / $19.99 / AU$30, which adds Jamboree TV into the package.

If you're buying the game outright, then it'll potentially cost you more overall – and I'm surprised that Nintendo hasn't marginally discounted the Switch 2 Edition in its store. Because you could, quite rightly, just buy the original Switch game (even a second-hand cart) and pay for the digital Switch 2 Edition upgrade via the Nintendo Store to save overall.

Either way: the Jamboree TV sum is higher than other Switch 2 Edition upgrades that we've seen so far, namely for the two Zelda titles (BOTW and TOTK). Those are £7.99 / $9.99 / AU$20, or 'free' if you're using Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack access – one of the Switch 2's essential day-one upgrades, if you ask me.

What else can I do with the Switch 2 Camera?

The Switch 2's Camera accessory isn't just designed for Mario Party Jamboree, though, it's also the way you can put your on-camera avatar into GameChat for conversing during games online. Again, not something everyone will want to do – certainly not me; I want the privacy (which is fine with family play in Jamboree) – but an option.

As the camera connects via USB-C, literally into the Switch 2 console, not the Dock or elsewhere, you can use it when the console is connected to a TV, in tabletop mode, or even portable mode instead – with a 1.5m cable ensuring that greater variety to its use. It's got face detection with auto-brightness adjustment for ease of use.

For me, though, it's the addition in Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV that gives the new Camera its greatest worth so far. Kids'll no doubt find it hilarious to watch themselves and family and friends participate 'in-game, on-screen', which actually makes it worth buying as a special accessory treat.