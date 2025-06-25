I love my Switch 2, but there's one accessory I recommend that makes it so much better

Quick Summary The Nintendo Switch 2 is an excellent games console but it's hardly ergonomic when playing in handheld mode. That's why I found that by the GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth controller, it becomes something much easier to hold for long periods.

Ever since my preordered Nintendo Switch 2 arrived at launch, barely a day has gone past without me picking it up. Sometimes it's to play Mario Kart World, of course, but often I just like to hold it without even switching it on.

That's because it is a beautifully crafted piece of gaming hardware. There's a decent heft to the console, and the slightly rough feel of the plastic is as pleasant as it is practical.

There's just one problem though: Nintendo doesn't seem to have paid much mind to ergonomics.

While the new Joy-Cons clip onto the sides with arguably the most satisfying click in gaming history, once attached the whole device feels just, well, flat. It's like gaming on a tablet rather than handheld – and I should know, I own plenty of other portable gaming machines that feel better in the hands.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Take the Android-powered Odin 2 Portal or Ayaneo Pocket Evo for example, both have rounded grips either side for more comfort during lengthy play sessions. Even the heavier PC handhelds, such as the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S have had far more thought into their ergonomic design.

It's not that the Switch 2 is bad per se, it just could be better,

Thankfully, I already also had just the accessory to help.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Having already used the GameSir G8 Plus controller with a Switch OLED, I knew it'd be the answer to my Switch 2 prayers. Designed for multiple mobile devices, including mobile phones and tablets, this Bluetooth enabled variant of the GameSir G8 Galileo is a perfect fit for Nintendo's consoles too, and it changes the handheld play experience immensely.

It's a doddle to pair, with the Switch 2 automatically recognising it in the controller settings once put into pair mode (via a small button on the bottom). And from that moment on it works just like any other Switch controller – including the capture and home buttons.

Equally impressive is that you can reconfigure the GameSir G8 Plus to match the Nintendo button layout. It comes with the Xbox controller config from the box, with the X, Y, B, A pattern running clockwise from the left. However, just lift the right hand face plate and you can easily swap each button's position to run the Nintendo-style Y, X, A, B instead.

There are also programmable L4 and R4 buttons under each grip, and important for some, each thumbstick is Hall Effect. This eliminates any possibility of stick drift – something that even the new Joy-Cons could be prone to somewhere down the line.

Even the triggers are Hall Effect for more precise control.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

As for the Switch 2 itself, it sits very comfortably on a rubberised mat, with two rubber grips either side. That way you can be assured that it won't damage or scratch your console.

It also takes a very decent hold, so even when you're air driving in Mario Kart, you won't need to worry about the screen flinging across the room.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

For me, as good as the Joy-Cons are, this is the way I'll be playing my Switch 2 when in handheld mode. The only downside is I'm yet to find a case that will fit the console and GameSir G8 Plus without having to detach them again.

There's also the slight annoyance that I've added yet another part of the puzzle that needs charging (via USB-C). But it's a small price to pay for a considerably more comfortable play experience – with pro-level controls, to boot.

The GameSir G8 Plus is priced at £79.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US. It can also be used on devices up to the size of an iPad mini.