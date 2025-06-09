Apple takes gaming seriously at last – separate Games app coming to iOS 26
Apple Games will include Arcade and other gaming services
Quick Summary
Apple is launching a new app just for games, which will also be the new home of Apple Arcade.
Games will be the one-stop hub for gaming on iOS 26 and other supported systems.
Apple has announced a dedicated Games app for iOS and its other platforms.
Incorporating Apple Arcade, the app will also list all of the games you've ever bought or downloaded from the App Store, including an easy way to update them or play them again.
There will also be a new Play Together tab that connects you to the games your friends and family are playing, with the ability to invite them to play multiplayer titles, and even challenge them to beat your high scores.
This all works in addition to the Game Center, and is essentially a new hub for all of gaming on Apple devices.
When will Apple Games launch?
We first heard about a new gaming app/platform from Apple a few weeks ago, then a new site (games.apple.com) was discovered. It still doesn't have anything on the webpage, but was a good hint that something was on the horizon.
Now we've learned about the new service during the WWDC 25 keynote address, although we don't yet know when it will launch.
It's likely that it'll be part of the first iOS 26 release – which will probably arrive shortly before the iPhone 17 series handsets this September. That update will also include Apple's biggest OS redesign in a decade, with a new design language it calls "Liquid Glass".
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This is a more interactive look with see-through backgrounds and icons. It's not clear (pardon the pun) whether Apple Games will get a similar aesthetic. From what we've seen so far, it might not.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Apple confirms iOS 26 with huge updates and major new features
Apple's switching up its naming game
-
Your iPhone will look very different after Apple's Liquid Glass update
All your other Apple devices are getting the new redesign too
-
Forget Google's Material 3 Expressive, Apple's "Liquid Glass" iOS 26 could be the real game-changer
Apple is preparing the biggest change to iOS in years – and we should see it later today
-
Apple Watch just got a surprise app upgrade that we've waited years for
Hint: it's yellow and ghost-like
-
How to watch WWDC 25 and see the iOS 26 launch live
Here's how to watch Apple's latest announcements today and what to expect
-
Apple could be working on five AirPods upgrades – may even announce them next week
With the iOS 26 reveal just days away, Apple's said to be planning key AirPods upgrades
-
Apple reportedly ditching its OS naming system for something more... confusing?
Big plans are afoot for WWDC – including a claimed name change for iOS, iPadOS, and more
-
Apple could simplify eSIM transfers from iPhone to Android soon
Switching between different platforms could be made easier in iOS 19