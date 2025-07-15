Your MacBook finally gets the stunning sci-fi RPG Apple Silicon deserves

Quick Summary CD Projekt Red will finally release Cyberpunk 2077 for Mac this week, with the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hitting the App Store on Thursday. It will be available for all Apple silicon Mac models running macOS 15.5 or later and have at least 16GB of RAM.

Ever since Apple launched its first MacBook running on its own silicon, the company has extolled its gaming capabilities. However, almost five years later we're still not really seeing Macs mentioned in the same breath as Windows gaming laptops.

That could soon change, with a significant game coming to the macOS App Store this Thursday, 17 July. And it's such a big AAA release, perceptions of the Mac as a gaming device could be altered forever.

CD Projekt Red will finally release Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac, with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to be available for all Apple Silicon models with at least 16GB of RAM and running macOS 15.5 or later. That even includes the original M1 MacBook Pro.

The game will be optimised for each generation of Apple silicon to provide the best experience possible, including path tracing and frame generation technologies on later machines.

The Ultimate Edition of the RPG includes the original game – or at least, the game with the numerous tweaks and patches released over the last few years – plus the official expansion, Phantom Liberty. While the original stars Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand (who lives inside your head), the add-on brings Idris Elba's Solomon Reed into the mix.

It is all superb stuff, with the current version of the game ranking alongside some of the best sci-fi role-players in gaming history. Mac gamers also get the added benefit of its original teething troubles and poor performance being ironed out.

Apple notes that owners of Macs running on M3 and M4 chipsets stand to gain the most, with supreme levels of performance. The game will also support Head Tracked Spatial Audio when played through AirPods.

I personally can't wait to try this feature on my 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro – after all, I've played the game on just about every other platform, having first finished Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One.

One added bonus is that, as well as the Mac App Store, it will be available for macOS on GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store. And, if you already own the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on any of those digital stores, you'll be able to download and play the Mac edition for free.

Other pricing is yet to be announced.