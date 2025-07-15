New Breitling watches are crafted with football icon Erling Haaland – and feature unique dials!
There's something for everyone in this limited edition collection
In the modern world of football, few players have the aura of Erling Haaland. The Norway and Manchester City striker is a formidable opponent, blending strength and size with pace and technique.
Now, Haaland has collaborated with Breitling to unveil a pair of watches which mirror his profile. The collection includes a GMT watch and a chronograph, both of which make use of meteorite dials.
“Erling plays like he’s from another planet, so when we talked about materials, a meteorite dial was the perfect fit. It’s a watch as powerful and singular as he is," says Breitling CEO, Georges Kern.
Let's first talk about the GMT. That's set in a stainless steel case, with a platinum bezel. That gives the piece a silver-toned appearance, especially with the meteorite dial also having a grey hue.
To offset that, the GMT hand is crafted from red gold which offers a neat contrast against the dial. The piece is powered by the Breitling Calibre 32m which offers around 42 hours of power reserve, a 4Hz beat rate and COSC-certified accuracy. There's also a choice of rubber strap or stainless steel bracelet.
Next up is the chronograph. That sits within a 42mm case crafted from 18k red gold, for an overall more luxurious appearance. That still enjoys the grey-toned meteorite dial, with black sub-dials for the chronograph functions.
The model is powered by a Breitling Calibre 01 movement, which offers 70 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz movement. That one is also COSC-certified for accuracy, which is really impressive. Again, you'll also get it on a rubber strap or a matching 18k red gold bracelet.
Pricing for the two models on the two different strap options can be found in the table below:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland - bracelet
Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland - rubber
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Erling Haaland - bracelet
Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Erling Haaland - rubber
GBP
£39,700
£21,900
£8,400
£8,150
EUR (approx.)
€45,750
€25,200
€9,700
€9,400
USD (approx.)
$53,500
$29,500
$11,300
$11,000
AUD (approx.)
$81,350
$44,900
$17,200
$16,700
All in all, that's a pretty good price for the models on offer – particularly when factoring in the limited edition nature. Each is numbered on the case back and comes with a personally signed note from Haaland.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
