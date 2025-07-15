New Breitling watches are crafted with football icon Erling Haaland – and feature unique dials!

In the modern world of football, few players have the aura of Erling Haaland. The Norway and Manchester City striker is a formidable opponent, blending strength and size with pace and technique.

Now, Haaland has collaborated with Breitling to unveil a pair of watches which mirror his profile. The collection includes a GMT watch and a chronograph, both of which make use of meteorite dials.

“Erling plays like he’s from another planet, so when we talked about materials, a meteorite dial was the perfect fit. It’s a watch as powerful and singular as he is," says Breitling CEO, Georges Kern.

Let's first talk about the GMT. That's set in a stainless steel case, with a platinum bezel. That gives the piece a silver-toned appearance, especially with the meteorite dial also having a grey hue.

To offset that, the GMT hand is crafted from red gold which offers a neat contrast against the dial. The piece is powered by the Breitling Calibre 32m which offers around 42 hours of power reserve, a 4Hz beat rate and COSC-certified accuracy. There's also a choice of rubber strap or stainless steel bracelet.

Next up is the chronograph. That sits within a 42mm case crafted from 18k red gold, for an overall more luxurious appearance. That still enjoys the grey-toned meteorite dial, with black sub-dials for the chronograph functions.

The model is powered by a Breitling Calibre 01 movement, which offers 70 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz movement. That one is also COSC-certified for accuracy, which is really impressive. Again, you'll also get it on a rubber strap or a matching 18k red gold bracelet.

Pricing for the two models on the two different strap options can be found in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland - bracelet Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Erling Haaland - rubber Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Erling Haaland - bracelet Breitling Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 Erling Haaland - rubber GBP £39,700 £21,900 £8,400 £8,150 EUR (approx.) €45,750 €25,200 €9,700 €9,400 USD (approx.) $53,500 $29,500 $11,300 $11,000 AUD (approx.) $81,350 $44,900 $17,200 $16,700

All in all, that's a pretty good price for the models on offer – particularly when factoring in the limited edition nature. Each is numbered on the case back and comes with a personally signed note from Haaland.