Alpina unveils its first ever all-titanium watch
The Alpiner Extreme gets a lightweight makeover
Quick Summary
Alpina just unveiled its first ever all-titanium watch.
The Alpiner Extreme is a good-looking, well-spec'd watch for a decent price.
One of my favourite things about the wonderful world of horology is that no two tastes are the same. The best watches for me may be totally hideous to you, but there will also be a range of watches which are perfectly suited to your tastes.
All of that breeds a wide array of new models and variants – just like this new all-titanium Alpina Alpiner Extreme. Marking the first ever full titanium model in the brand's collection, this is a watch which really does have it all.
Alpina Alpiner Extreme Titanium: key specs
The squircle case shape houses an AL-525 movement, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Sellita SW200-1 movement. That's a really popular choice these days, found in watches like the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300. You'll enjoy a 38-hour power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.
The case measures 39x40.5mm – watches which aren't round are often measured in this way for a more accurate idea of size – and sits 11.5mm tall. The case features a three-piece construction, using grade 2 titanium in its design.
That theme continues with the bracelet, which is integrated and is also crafted from grade 2 titanium. Elsewhere you'll find a 200m water resistance rating, making this a fairly good option as a dive watch.
Priced at £2,195 (approx. $3,000 / €2,600 / AU$4,600) this is a solid entry into a strangely scant market. You'll find hundreds of options for watches around £1,000, and there are swathes more entering around the £5,000 mark, but the middle can feel like something of a wasteland.
It looks great, packs in some decent specs, and utilises a movement which is solid and reliable. If that sounds like something for you, this should be on your list.
Oh, and if you'd prefer a smaller case size – or a quartz movement inside – that exists! The model gets shrunken into a 34x35mm case for those who prefer a smaller frame.
