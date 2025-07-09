This new Bell & Ross watch is a masterclass is stealthy skeletonisation

QUICK SUMMARY The latest addition to Bell & Ross' BR-05 collection is called the Skeleton Phantom Ceramic. It has a skeletonised all-black design, a 41mm ceramic case, and is available on either a black rubber strap or a a matching ceramic bracelet. The watch is water resistant to 100 metres, has 54 hours of power reserve and is limited to just 500 pieces.

Can a watch be stealthy and striking at the same time? That’s what Bell & Ross has set out to achieve with its latest piece, the stunning new BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic.

Limited to just 500 pieces, the latest addition to the BR-05 collection blends aviation design references with a contemporary, skeletonised look. The watch has an all-black aesthetic that uses shadow and various shades of grey and matt black to help the hands stand out from the indices and the skeletonised view of the automatic movement within.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

The central plate of the dial is made of black-tinted sapphire crystal, revealing the rhodium-plated movement behind. Even the watch’s Super-LumiNova is black by day, then emits green light in the dark.

Visible through both the dial and the sapphire exhibition case back is Bell & Ross’ own BR-CAL.322-1 calibre automatic movement, which offers a respectable 54 hours of power reserve. Beneath the black oscillating weight that spins to power the movement, the watch’s black upper bridge and open-worked components – finished in black, naturally – are also on display.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

The brushed and polished 41mm case is made from ceramic, a material Bell & Ross says it chose for its scratch- and corrosion resistance. The watchmaker says the ceramic used for its case is harder than steel, yet lighter and hypoallergenic. Other details include polished screws, bezels and bracelet links, with the latter also made from ceramic.

Water resistance is 100 metres, and the watch is available on an all-ceramic bracelet or a black rubber strap with a folding clasp.