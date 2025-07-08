Luminox’s military-grade watch gets upgraded colour to help you see in the dark

QUICK SUMMARY Luminox has added a new colourway to its MIL-SPEC 3350 watch series. Priced at £849, the Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series now comes in a bold white colour for better visibility in the dark.

Luminox has just added a new colourway to its MIL-SPEC 3350 Series. The new watch features white, grey and orange accents on the dial, case and strap to offer better visibility in dark conditions – and it’s reasonably priced, too.

Swiss-made watch manufacturer Luminox is well known as the trusted watch brand for the Navy SEALs. The Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series features watches that are engineered in compliance with strict military technical requirements of MIL-SPEC - MIL-PRF-46374G TYPE III CLASS 1.

The new Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series is powered by a specialised ETA F06.412 quartz movement that gives it an up to 84 months battery life and a water resistance to 300 ATM. The case measures 46mm, and is made from strong CARBONOX+ material with a stainless steel caseback.

Incredibly resistant yet lightweight at just 90g, the Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series has a rugged titanium grade 2 rotating bezel and a protected screw-in crown that controls the watch’s HeavyDrive and PreciDrive features. These ensure that the watch is strong and able to withstand a number of extreme conditions, including impacts and dramatic temperature changes.

(Image credit: Luminox)

What makes the new Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series stand out from its predecessors is its new colour. The strap is white, while the bezel is grey, and the black dial has both white and orange accents to improve visibility. The numerals on the bezel and dial are also white, and Luminox Light technology has been used on the hour and minute hands, and the hour markers.

This Luminox Light technology works alongside Super-LumiNova on the arrow tips of the seconds hand to enhance visibility in all light conditions. The seconds hand and 24 hour numerals that sit small underneath the main 12 hour numbers have a bold orange colour for instant readability.

While the Luminox MIL-SPEC 3350 Series comes with a white rubber strap, it also comes as a set with an additional black strap. The watch is available now at Luminox with a price of £849. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.