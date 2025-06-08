New Casio G-Shock models are reminiscent of a mystical natural phenomenon

Quick Summary There's a new version of the Casio G-Shock Hidden Glow collection. That's inspired by the Sea of Stars phenomenon.

We're big fans of the Casio G-Shock range here at T3. Whether you love them or not, the brand offers something really useful in the wider market, with affordable pieces that can stand up to just about anything.

That being said, they're not just rugged watches these days. The G-Shock styling has become a fashion powerhouse, positioning them neatly between a functional tool and a stylish accessory, making them some of the best watches you can buy.

Last year, I wrote about the Casio G-Shock Hidden Glow collection. That took a range of different shapes from the brands catalogue and set them in a concrete grey case, with a Neobrite dial which offered full lume.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

Now, that collection is back with a second volume – and this is one example of a sequel which is better than the original! The Volume 2 range is dubbed "Sea of Stars" after the phenomenon of the same name. That's where small bioluminescent plankton was up on shores, illuminating the beaches with a stunning blue hue.

The watches follow suit, with a white case symbolising the pristine, white sandy beaches, while a blue phosphorescent material is used in the lume. It's a much more universal design, and should be really popular.

There are two variants of the 2100 model, two versions of the 6900 model, as well as a GA110 and a GA700 rounding out the six piece set. I'm always a fan of the 2100 shape, though the 6900 really caught my eye here. I think that shape suits a paler case design, and these look really smart.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Casio G-Shock) (Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

Each of the models retails for US$110 (approx. £80 / €96.50 / AU$170) apart from the GA110 which costs US$140 (approx. £105 / €125 / AU$215). For me, that's a bargain.

These are seriously stylish pieces complete with some really cool features. The lume itself is enough to set this apart, and should make this collection a hit with fans.