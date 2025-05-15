G-Shock and Crocs team up for the weirdest watch collab yet

Quick Summary Ever dreamed of wearing your watch on your ankle? Now you can, thanks to this wacky Crocs and G-Shock combination.

We're big fans of the Casio G-Shock here at T3. The iconic shock- and water-resistant design makes the brand a safe bet for most users looking for a go-anywhere, do-anything timepiece.

Of course, there are some limitations. They're not able to, say, detach from their strap and mount onto your shoes, for example. Or, at least... they weren't.

Now, the brand has collaborated with Crocs and produced quite possibly the most bizarre watch crossover I've seen yet. The watch – a G-Shock 2100 series model with the Crocs logo on the dial – can quickly be removed from the strap and snapped into place on the matching Crocs Echo Wave shoe.

The accompanying press release suggests that the design "[redefines] how and where a watch can be worn," and it's not wrong. We've seen Jacob & Co make waves at the high-end of fashion, with a choker-mounted watch for Rihanna. Taylor Swift did something similar at the Grammy's.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock x Crocs)

Annoyingly, I find myself quite drawn to the design. Crocs normally invoke in me the kind of bitter hatred one reserves for a mortal enemy, but the design here is much more tasteful. There's a hint of the more wacky Yeezy designs here, which feels more mainstream than the Swiss cheese Crocs of old.

And while I definitely don't think the watch-on-your-ankle design is going to catch widespread appeal, I do appreciate the effort to push the boundaries. The world of watches moved from the pocket to the wrist and has sat there for a long time, but I can certainly see things shifting to other parts of the body in the next few years.

For these two brands, this collaboration just makes sense. Both are bastions of modern fashion for the masses, and linking up with something cool and innovative will only strengthen that position.

Priced at $200 (approx. £150 / €180 / AU$310) the collaboration is actually relatively affordable, too. Those looking to kick up a storm can purchase from the Crocs website and from selected partners.