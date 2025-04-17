This watch costs as much as my entire street – and it's inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon

As a lover of the best watches out there, I've always admired the work of Jacob & Co. Sure, they may not always appease the purists, but their timepieces are unquestionably impressive.

The brand's range encompasses everything from dual time pieces to works of pure art. There's even a working roulette table, or a music box with a Godfather theme.

But no collaboration for the brand is more relevant than its link with Bugatti. The car manufacturer has long been considered the pinnacle of luxurious – and incredibly fast – travel, with record-breaking vehicles like the Veyron and the Chiron.

Recently, it unveiled the Bugatti Tourbillon, and I got hands on with the Jacob & Co timepiece made to celebrate the car. But this wasn't just any commemorative watch. No, this one was adorned with a slew of baguette-cut diamonds to boot.

The instrument cluster from the Bugatti Tourbillon car. (Image credit: Bugatti)

It's a truly magnificent piece. Look, I'm not suggesting you could pull this off as a daily driver, but there's no getting away from just how majestic this is.

Designed to look like the engine bay of the car itself, the model is chock-full of intricacies. A neat trio of circles at the top include the dial, which turns like the speedometer of a car, a power reserve indicator and the tourbillon itself.

The non-diamond encrusted variant of this model is a favourite of Hollywood superstars and footballers, and you'd certainly need that kind of income to add one of these to your collection. A price tag of €960,000 (approx. £822,500 / $1,100,000 / AU$1,700,000) means this one is going to be a real rarity.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd love to tell you that I could scoff at that price tag in disdain. I can't though. It now been a few weeks since I had this one on my wrist, and I can still remember the feeling vividly.

Ultimately, this is a ludicrous display of opulence which few will ever get to experience. But don't be drawn into dismissing it purely on that basis – it's an absolutely fantastic piece.