This watch costs as much as my entire street – and it's inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon

As a lover of the best watches out there, I've always admired the work of Jacob & Co. Sure, they may not always appease the purists, but their timepieces are unquestionably impressive.

The brand's range encompasses everything from dual time pieces to works of pure art. There's even a working roulette table, or a music box with a Godfather theme.

But no collaboration for the brand is more relevant than its link with Bugatti. The car manufacturer has long been considered the pinnacle of luxurious – and incredibly fast – travel, with record-breaking vehicles like the Veyron and the Chiron.

Recently, it unveiled the Bugatti Tourbillon, and I got hands on with the Jacob & Co timepiece made to celebrate the car. But this wasn't just any commemorative watch. No, this one was adorned with a slew of baguette-cut diamonds to boot.

Bugatti Tourbillon

The instrument cluster from the Bugatti Tourbillon car.

(Image credit: Bugatti)

It's a truly magnificent piece. Look, I'm not suggesting you could pull this off as a daily driver, but there's no getting away from just how majestic this is.

Designed to look like the engine bay of the car itself, the model is chock-full of intricacies. A neat trio of circles at the top include the dial, which turns like the speedometer of a car, a power reserve indicator and the tourbillon itself.

The non-diamond encrusted variant of this model is a favourite of Hollywood superstars and footballers, and you'd certainly need that kind of income to add one of these to your collection. A price tag of €960,000 (approx. £822,500 / $1,100,000 / AU$1,700,000) means this one is going to be a real rarity.

I'd love to tell you that I could scoff at that price tag in disdain. I can't though. It now been a few weeks since I had this one on my wrist, and I can still remember the feeling vividly.

Ultimately, this is a ludicrous display of opulence which few will ever get to experience. But don't be drawn into dismissing it purely on that basis – it's an absolutely fantastic piece.

