Jacob & Co just did the unthinkable – made a "normal" watch

It's hard not to be impressed with the work of Jacob & Co. You might know them from Rihanna's influential half time show with one on the wrist, or from the legions of sports stars and other assorted glitterati who share them online.

Even its product showcases are an event. Set right on Lake Geneva, with a beautiful view of the water, the brand took over an array of rooms to display its product line. Models adorned with the brands jewellery roam around like mannequins which have come to life. It's a real spectacle.

Yet despite the many incredible watches unveiled by the brand, the one which really caught my attention was nothing like what you'd expect. The Jacob & Co Epic X Sport is – for want of any better word – normal. And that's exactly the appeal of it.

The 41mm steel case is neat and modern, and attaches to an incredibly flexible and lightweight rubber strap. The end result is something which just melts away on the wrist. You could easily wear this every day with no issues.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The magic continues inside. It's no secret that Jacob & Co manufactures some incredible movements – sitting beside this watch on the table was the new Astronomia four-axis tourbillon model.

But this is impressive in a different way, as the JCHA01 is the first ever chronometer certified movement offered by the brand. It's a testament to the accuracy of this piece, and another thing which makes this feel like one of the brand's most everyday wear-ready piece.

Price at $14,000 (approx. £10,840 / AU$22,200) this certainly isn't the cheapest watch you'll ever see. But things like this are relative and in Jacob & Co terms, this a certified bargain.

I definitely think it will stand up in the wider market, too, thanks to that chronometer movement. It's also a real looker, with a simple, elegant design that's certain to turn heads – even if not quite as much as the more gaudy pieces in the brand's catalogue.