Jacob & Co launch a gorgeous dual time watch in collaboration with Salman Khan

Quick Summary Jacob & Co has unveiled a new watch in collaboration with Indian actor, Salman Khan. The piece is designed as a tribute to his father, and is a dual time zone watch.

With Watches and Wonders right around the corner, many of the best watch brands on the market are gearing up to unveil their latest and greatest pieces. That's even true for those who aren't exhibiting at the event directly, with a whole host of other brands using the event as a springboard for their new models.

That's exactly why we have a new Jacob & Co timepiece. The brand has unveiled a new model called The World is Yours Dual Time, created in partnership with renowned Indian actor, Salman Khan.

The design will be instantly familiar to those with knowledge of the brand's history. The separated sub-dials are reminiscent of the Jacob & Co Five Time Zone, which is one of the most recognisable pieces in its back catalogue.

Those sub-dials are neat, but the dial they sit upon is arguably even better. It features a rendering of the globe, with a gorgeous deep blue backdrop and rose gold landmasses.

(Image credit: Jacob & Co)

The dual time zone design is especially pertinent for those in countries like India. Independent adjustment of the two dials allows for different minutes and hours, which is crucial for measuring the +5:30 time zone there.

That's powered by an in-house JCAA14 movement. That operates with a 4Hz beat rate, and offers 42 hours of power reserve. It sits within a 43mm case, crafted from stainless steel and sitting 14mm tall on the wrist.

All in all, it's also a neat example of the impact watches can have on people. Khan learned that Jacob & Co Chairman, Jacob Arabo, had received this piece from his father, as a reminder of the significance and importance of time. Khan then sought to craft this edition as a tribute to his own father.

Priced at $34,000 (approx. £26,387 / AU$53,895) this is actually quite an affordable piece for the brand. Its pieces are more often found with six-figure price tags – if you can find them at all.