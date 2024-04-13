T3's Best of Watches and Wonders 2024 Awards: all the best watches from the show

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you may have noticed an influx of new models on the market in the last few days. That's no coincidence, either.

This week, the luxury watch world descended on Geneva for Watches and Wonders 2024. The show is the home of all things beautiful and intricate, offering a wealth of new releases to get your teeth into.

I've been lucky enough to spend the last few days out here at the show, getting my hands on all kinds of gorgeous watches. It's certainly hard to pick out a few of the best to commend – but we've given it a go here!

Zenith Defy Skyline Chrono

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

We're massive fans of Zenith here at T3. The brand have absolutely stacks of brilliant heritage, with iconic movements and timepieces which offer serious bang for the buck – even at a relatively high price point.

At Watches and Wonders, the brand unveiled a couple of new models, but our pick is the Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph. Taking the iconic octagonal case shape and adding in an El Primero calibre, the Defy Skyline Chrono was born.

On the wrist, it's absolutely sumptuous. Sure, that 42mm case is just a smidge on the large side for me, but don't let my baby wrists dismay you – this is a serious watch done really, really well. Top marks.

A Lange and Söhne Datograph Lumen

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

While the talking point of the show was the ginormous version of this which acted as the centre point of the Lange stand, the real thing was arguably even more impressive. With enough complications to make a smartwatch weep packed into such a relatively svelte case, this was a true masterpiece of watchmaking.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside the honeygold case, the A Lange and Söhne Datograph Lumen hides a flyback chronograph, a perpetual calendar and a moonphase. On top of that, a smokey transparent dial offers an almost skeletonised feel, while the 12 o'clock position houses a split date window.

In fact, there's even a tourbillon lurking in the back. It really speaks to the quality of this piece that the tourbillon can't even make it to the front of the dial. An absolute masterpiece.

Gerald Charles Masterlink

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Gerald Charles are unquestionably one of the most exciting brands in watchmaking right now. The work of late watch designing god-among-men, Gerald Genta, this brand bears the unmistakeable je ne sais quoi of the man behind industry heavyweights like the Royal Oak and the Nautilus.

Here, the brand go as close to those cousins as they ever have, with an integrated bracelet design which just oozes class. Billed as something dressier than a sports watch and sportier than a dress watch, this does exactly that – and does it superbly.

If you're a fan of those classic Genta integrated bracelet designs, this desperately needs to be on your radar. Just about the perfect watch.

Roger Dubuis Excaliber Monotourbillon Titanium

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I've already spoken at length about my love for the Roger Dubuis Excaliber Monotourbillon Titanium. Still, it wont hurt to summarise that here.

The brand – known for their exquisite designs which often enjoy a dressier edge – took on a much more sporty appearance for this piece. The titanium case is incredibly lightweight, while the skeletonised dial and movement are simply sublime.

Limited to just 28 pieces, you'll almost certainly never see one of these in the wild – but if you do, make sure you give it the attention it deserves.

Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT "Coke"

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

As one of the most talked about watches on the show floor, we couldn't put together a list like this without mentioning the new Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT. Stealing the Coke bezel which many wanted to see on the Rolex GMT-Master II, this watch is a masterstroke.

Packing in a COSC and METAS certified movement, with 65 hours of power reserve and 200m of water resistance, this is an absolute spec monster. What's more, at just 38mm across and 12.8mm thick, this is a serious beast that will look great on even the smallest of wrists.