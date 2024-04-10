New A Lange and Sohne Datograph is stunning – but you wont get one

Quick Summary A Lange and Sohne have unveiled a pair of limited edition watches as part of Watches and Wonders 2024. The two Datograph models offer something for every Lange lover.

Watches and Wonders 2024 is well and truly underway. The week-long watch fest takes place in Geneva, with the best watchmakers in the world coming together to unveil their latest and greatest pieces.

One of the highlights of the show is German brand, A Lange and Sohne. Renowned for their simply staggering movements, the brand has amassed a cult following among lovers of the best watches.

Now, the outfit has unveiled a pair of new Datograph variants at the show. That model is the icon for the brand, with a pair of sub dials at the 4- and 6 o'clock positions, and the iconic split date window at 12 o'clock.

The first is the Lumen. That features a Honeygold case black coated sapphire dial, with a dark brown, hand-stitched alligator leather strap.

That packs in a buffet of complications. Aside from just telling the time, this features a flyback chronograph, a perpetual calendar, a moon phase and a tourbillon. If you want a watch that really can do it all, this is it.

Next is the Datograph Up/Down. That sports a more traditional blue dial, in a white gold case. A matching blue alligator leather strap completes the look.

This one has a little less going on inside, making it easier to keep track of everything. The flyback chronograph remains present and correct, as does that iconic split date window at the 12 o'clock position.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here, those complications are married up with a power reserve indicator. That's a really handy complication to have, and something I wish we'd see on more watches in general.

Oh, but don't worry about trying to get hold of one. With the Lumen limited to just 50 pieces and the Up/Down limited to 125 pieces, chances are you probably wont have a chance to.

Still, if ever there was a watch which deserved to be a poster child for the new generation, it just might be this. If you want to see more great watches, be sure to check out all of the Luxury Watch Month content here on T3.