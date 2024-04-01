T3 Luxury Watches Month 2024: your guide to the latest and greatest timepieces

Welcome to Luxury Watches Month on T3!

For the entire month of April, our team of watch experts will be giving T3 readers a wealth of watch knowledge, advice and news stories, including the latest releases from top watch manufacturers, ‘Week on the Wrist’ hands-on experiences, and a behind the scenes look at Watches and Wonders 2024.

But that’s not all – we’ll be teaching you everything you need to know about the best watches , including the different components and helping you pick between popular models and brands. In this hub, you can find all the latest T3 Luxury Watches Month content, so make sure to keep it bookmarked to see all the latest news and features.

T3 Luxury Watches Month: news, opinions and advice

Can’t tell your Rolex from your Omega? Want to know what watches have been released and which timepieces have graced the runway recently? Or maybe you’ve just bought a new watch and want to know how to look after it properly? Well, that’s where T3 Luxury Watches Month comes in.

All the latest Luxury Watches Month coverage will be listed below and added to daily.

T3 Luxury Watches Month: Watches and Wonders 2024

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

This year, Watches and Wonders 2024 is taking place from 9th - 15th April in Geneva, Switzerland. The annual event is a celebration of all things watches and watch manufacturing, with 54 exhibiting Maisons showcasing their latest launches and novelties.

T3 has covered Watches and Wonders extensively over the past few years, and this year will be no exception. We’ve even done one better and will have our resident watch expert and fanatic, Sam Cross at the event to report and capture all the latest watches being debuted.

If you want all things Watches and Wonders, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest news and releases. We expect to see exciting new watches from TAG Heuer, Omega, Rolex, Tudor, Zenith, Gerald Charles, and many more. You can find all the coverage below, and we’ll also be running a Watches and Wonders live blog so stay tuned!