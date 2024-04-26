New Citizen watch celebrates an anniversary with a wacky complication

Quick Summary Citizen have unveiled a new watch to celebrate 35 years of the Promaster range. The Citizen Promaster Geo Tekker is a travel themed watch with a couple of interesting complications.

There are few watch brands on the planet with the household name recognition of Citizen. Through a combination of affordability and wide availability, the brand has attained a massive base of dedicated fans.

Now, they've released a new model to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their Promaster range. The Citizen Promaster Geo Trekker is a watch designed with travel in mind.

At the 6 o'clock position, the watch displays a sub-dial with a map of the Northern Hemisphere on display. That is surrounded by a 24-hour scale, which can be used to read times around the globe. Simply line up the area on the map with the outer scale to read the time.

Elsewhere, the 9 o'clock position sees an AM/PM indicator. That allows users to instantly know whether their home time zone is showing the morning or evening time.

Then, a further sub-dial at the 12 o'clock position showcases a day indicator. The dial is completed by a date window at the 4 o'clock position, for a full gamut of day, date and world time functionality.

The bezel and outer ring of this watch are where things get really interesting, though. The outer edge showcases a fuel gauge, complete with a nautical kilometre indicator inside.

It's certainly one of the more interesting complications I've come across on a watch. There's unlikely to be a great deal of use for it with most of their audience, though it's certainly something different.

The watch is also powered by an Eco Drive movement. Those take power from the ambient light around them, to power the cell inside the watch. Here, that's a calibre H864 – named after the 86,400 seconds in one day.

The watch features a whopping 46mm case diameter, paired with a relatively slim 11.5mm thickness. You'll also find 200m of water resistance, making it perfect for just about any scenario you'll find yourself in.

At £629, this offers a remarkable amount of watch for the money. Sure, it feels a little steep at first glance, but factor in the fantastic movement, a wealth of complications and the commemorative nature of this watch, and it's not too hard to justify that price tag.