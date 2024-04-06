This popular Citizen watch just got a neat Art Deco upgrade

Quick Summary The Citizen Tsuyosa just got a nifty upgrade. Inspired by classic Art Deco styling, this watch simply oozes class.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll be more than aware of the trend for integrated bracelet sports watches. Over the last few years, the popularity of these models has skyrocketed.

While those with deep pockets can snap up the lusted after models, those with a more modest budget aren't left out. Affordable options like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve have helped to ensure that anyone can enjoy this style.

Another option for those with a smaller budget is the Citizen Tsuyosa. That's a slightly newer model than the others mentioned, offering a more traditional appearance.

Now, the Tsuyosa has gained a nifty Art Deco inspired upgrade. That comes in the form of a new model variant – the Citizen Tsuyosa Small Seconds.

While the bulk of the case shape remains the same, we do see some subtle differences here. For starters – and as the name suggests – the seconds hand is moved to a small sub dial at the 6 o'clock position.

That was a common trend on dress watches many years ago, and retains a classy edge even to this day. That's not all, though. Users are also treated to a simply stunning guilloche-like dial. That's a nice pop of texture which should help to give the Tsuyosa a little bit of an extra visual flair.

That sits inside a 40mm case which sits just 11.7mm tall. That's a neat design, which should small enough to suit most wrists quite nicely.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, a Calibre 8322 automatic movement keeps things ticking away. That offers 60 hours of power reserve too, while you'll also find 50m of water resistance.

You'll have three options to choose from. A green dial and a teal dial are available on the steel integrated bracelet, while the grey dial comes on a black leather strap. All three of those have a light grey sub dial for the seconds register.

Priced at £369 on the leather strap or £399 on the bracelet, this model is slightly more costly than the standard Tsuyosa. Still, with some added personality, it seems like a worthwhile choice.