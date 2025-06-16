The gorgeous Citizen Tsuyosa is ludicrously cheap right now

If you're a fan of the best watches, you'll know that it can often be quite an expensive hobby. It's not uncommon to see watches with four- or five-figure price tags talked about, with some high end pieces extending way beyond that.

Still, every now and then, you will stumble upon a proper bargain. That's exactly what I've just found – a Citizen Tsuyosa at Goldsmiths for just £165!

Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £165 at Goldsmiths This Citizen Tsuyosa is a stunning example of just how good bargain watchmaking can be. £165 is a steal, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this one go quickly!

That's a bargain price for an already affordable watch. The Tsuyosa is widely regarded as one of the best cut-price watches on the market, thanks to an impressive price to performance ratio.

Inside, you'll find an automatic movement, which is crafted by the brand-owned Miyota. Those are really well-regarded, and offer solid performance without upping the price tag too much. It also offers a date complication, which can be viewed through a window at the three o'clock position.

That sits within a 40mm case, crafted from stainless steel. The piece de resistance for this range is the integrated bracelet design, which is bang on trend right now. It's the same kind of thing you'll find in watches like the Christopher Ward The Twelve or the Tissot PRX.

The range offers a stack of different dial options, though it's only two of the brighter ones on offer here. That includes the yellow version listed above, or an orange dial version.

There's even 50m of water resistance on offer. That's certainly not dive watch territory, but it should give you enough peace of mind to wear it without fear in those pesky British showers.

All of that ensures the piece is regarded as a solid option even at the RRP. With 44% slashed from the price tag, this really is a no brainer. Whether you've never bought a watch before, or just fancy a cheery new addition to your collection, you really can't go wrong here.