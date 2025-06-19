The best watch winder I've ever used is half price right now

If you're a lover of fine watches, one of the best investments you can make is a good watch winder. Whether you just want to keep your favourite watch wound and ticking or limit how often you have to reset a complicated piece, they can be really handy.

I've been lucky enough to test some of the best on the market, including options like the Wolf Cub. But for me, the best out there is the Wolf Rocket – and right now, you can pick that up for half price at Mr Porter!

That's a killer deal. The Rocket is already a pretty good value offering, retailing for £599 here in the UK. That snags you the world's smallest watch winder, making it perfect for travel or those who don't have space for a large box on a shelf or in their wardrobe.

Don't think those diminutive dimensions affect the performance, though. You'll find the same core technology that other models in the brand's range have, meaning you get some of the best watch winding technology there is.

It's devilishly simply to use – simply pop the front section off, mount your watch to the winder and turn the thing on. Wolf's internal technology will track the rotations, to ensure your treasured timepiece is never overwound or at risk of damage.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

There's a USB-C port on the rear for charging, with a long-life lithium-ion battery inside. That really is it, with little else to complicate things.

Of course, size is the other big selling point here. It's about the same size as a travel mug, which makes it fantastically easy to slip into a bag or a suitcase and keep your watches wound on your travels.

I'd always recommend this to people who travel a lot for that reason alone – and at this price, you'd be foolish not to jump on it now!