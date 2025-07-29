Why this vegan trail running shoe is the latest green gadget everyone needs to know about

When it comes to trail runners, “barefoot” often conjures images of gnarly off‑road races and mud‑splattered feet. Vivobarefoot’s new Primus Trail Flow flips this image on its head.

Instead of layering foam, insoles and overlays, the Flow pares back to a 3 mm puncture‑resistant sole, a 100% recycled mesh upper and minimalist rubber lugs, offering a true barefoot experience.

At just 189 g per women’s EU 38 (219 g per men’s EU 42), it’s one of the – if not the – lightest trail shoes on the market.

The most radical thing about the Primus Flow is the lack of an insole.

By removing it, every nuance of rock, root and camber transmits directly through the sole to your foot, reinforcing natural foot‑strike mechanics and enhancing balance.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

This “no‑insole” radicalism, paired with a trail‑specific outsole compound, strikes a perfect balance between grip and agility, while the 3 mm shallow lugs hook into mud and scree without weighing you down.

Above, the welded, laser‑cut mesh upper is spun from post‑consumer recycled polyester.

Zoned breathability, welded overlays and an anti‑slip lacing system deliver a glove‑like fit that locks your foot in place on technical terrain.

With zero animal‑derived main materials (and ongoing audits of adhesives and dyes), the Primus Trail Flow lives up to its vegan‑friendly promise.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Compared to the brand's other trail running shoes, the Primus Trail III, the Flow is at least 30 g lighter per shoe, swaps the III’s thin EVA midsole plus insole for a single‑piece sole, and replaces TPU overlays with fully recycled mesh.

In an age when all brands are chasing carbon plates or stacking foam, Vivobarefoot challenges you to reconnect with the earth underfoot.

The Primus Flow is available now in women's and men's versions at Vivobarefoot for a recommended price of £150/ $190/ AU$300.