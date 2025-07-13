This new Timex is a throwback to the 1970’s jet age

QUICK SUMMARY Timex has revealed the World Time 1972 Reissue, a retro throwback of a watch that celebrates the dawn of the jet age. The quartz watch features a rotating bezel, decorated with the names of 23 cities and designed to help keep track of a second timezone. Available now, the watch is priced at £155.

Timex has once again dug into its archive and reissued an iconic watch from its past.

The timepiece is question is the Timex World Time, which originally landed in 1972 as a way for travellers to keep track of GMT and any of 23 time zones around the world.

Today’s new watch is called the Timex 1972 World Time Reissue. Just like the original, it’s a watch with a rotating bezel showing 23 cities, each displayed in pairs that sit an equal number of hours ahead and behind London, the home of GMT.

Some of the indicated time zones include Delhi and Mexico, Singapore and New York, and Rome and Honolulu. Interestingly, the cities are written in French since the original watch was created for the European market.

(Image credit: Timex)

Other features of the World Time Reissue include a barrel-shaped case – which is very on-trend right now – as well as a geometric red second hand that pops against the blue, white and grey dial, and a domed acrylic crystal that delivers a strong vintage aesthetic. Water resistance is 50 metres – respectable, and more than enough for most folks – and the watch is driven by a battery-powered quartz movement.

Available to buy now, the watch features a 39 mm silver-tone stainless steel case and comes with a leather strap. A second model with a brown and silver colour way is also available, and both are priced at £155 (approx. €180 / US$210 / AU$320).