This new Timex chronograph is all about the vintage motorsport aesthetic
New Marlin Quartz Chronograph from Timex is a lot of watch for the price
QUICK SUMMARY
Timex's new, vintage motorsport-themed Marlin Quartz Chronograph is available in three colour ways.
It's priced at £165 and available from 18th February.
Timex has revealed a new addition to its Marlin watch family, complete with chronograph, tachymeter and strong vintage motorsport vibes.
It’s called the Marlin Quartz Chronograph. Available in three distinct colourways, the watch features a chronograph movement with three sub-dials operated by a pair of push buttons either side of the crown.
This is a watch that leans heavily on the aesthetics of vintage motorsport, thanks to its perforated leather strap with contrast stitching, numerals that would look at home on the dashboard of a vintage race car, and a tachymeter that can be used to calculate the average speed across a flying mile or a lap of the track.
The theme continues with the colourways, with one using green and yellow to nod at historic Lotus race cars, while another resembles the orange and blue of bygone liveries with Gulf sponsorship, and and the third matches a silver dial with a tricolour of blue, white and red. A 24-hour sub-dial at the three o’clock position is decorated with a pair of chequered flags.
Inside the 40 mm stainless steel case is a quartz movement, and the dial is protected by a domed acrylic crystal.
Available from 18th February, the Timex Marlin Quartz Chronograph is priced at £165, which I think represents good value given the watch’s sophisticated design.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
