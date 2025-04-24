One of my favourite watches of last year just got even more delectable
The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is even sweeter in this rose gold case
Quick Summary
The Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar is back in a sleek rose gold case.
That was one of my favourite watches last year, and I might be even more in love with this.
It has been over a year since I saw the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar for the first time. Even then, I knew it was something special.
The chronograph is based on a design from the brands archives, and features a really wearable case size. Now, the brand has unveiled a new variant of the piece in an 18-carat rose gold case.
That's paired with a black dial for ultimate contrast, and looks absolutely divine. The black is offset with rose gold plated hands and hour markers, and rose gold coloured counters.
The whole thing just makes sense, with a design language that is understated but still feels classy. It's a real masterclass in making the most of a minimal colour palette.
Looks will only get you so far, however. Fortunately, a Zenith chronograph was never likely to just be a pretty face.
Inside, the El Primero 3610 movement ensures the watch is tied directly to the heart of the brand's heritage. You'll enjoy the 5Hz beat rate, which enables a 1/10th of a second chronograph to function on this piece.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that all of that comes at the cost of power reserve, but that isn't the case. There's a very respectable 60 hour rating in that realm, meaning you'll be able to keep this watch ticking for two and a half days when fully wound.
Of course, there is a price jump on this model, which is to be expected for anything crafted from a precious metal. Priced at $26,300 (approx. £19,800 / AU$41,000), this is certainly a jump up from the base model. Still, it's far from ludicrously price, and would make a wonderful addition to any luxury watch collection.
If you've got the cash to spare and want to add a precious metal chronograph to your watch box, you could do a lot worse than this Zenith model.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
