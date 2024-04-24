Remember your old Tamagotchi? This Casio G-Shock mimics that vibe perfectly

Quick Summary Casio G-Shock has just unveiled a quirky new watch – and retro toy fans might find it familiar! The new Baby-G model is aimed at kids, and features a host of cool features.

Readers of a certain age will remember the craze surrounding Tamagotchi back in the day. The toy was the in-thing for many years, with kids aiming to keep their virtual pet alive for as long as possible.

Why am I telling you all of this? Well, because the newest Casio G-Shock release has a very similar energy. The G-Shock BGD-10 Series forms part of the Baby-G range. Marketed towards younger wearers, these models are often smaller, with a more playful edge.

That's apparent here. The range is available in four different colours, each inspired by the bright and vivid hues of the Y2K era.

Perhaps the most notable part of this design is the modular aspect. Users can take the time-telling module off of the wrist strap and place it into a wearable charm case. That can be hung from a bag, or even from an article of clothing, should you so desire.

That's a really neat design decision. Kids can be notoriously changeable, and having a couple of different ways to style the watch is sure to evoke more long-term interest.

There's even more fun to be found on the display, too. A host of 8-bit pixel animations can be found when you press the light button in time mode. They randomly cycle through, adding some extra personality to affairs. Plus, these require no feeding – a welcome bonus from the Tamagotchi days.

Don't worry about getting a sub-par device, either. In typical G-Shock fashion, users will still get shock resistance and 100m of water resistance. Those are useful specs regardless, but are especially handy when we're talking about a device aimed at children.

Priced at just $79, these are cool and quirky watches which should appeal to a wide array of younger users. The dual-wearing potential is a great feature, and should drastically widen the scope for this product.