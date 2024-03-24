New Casio G-Shock models are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your watch box

Quick Summary The Casio G-Shock range has grown once more. This time, the iconic DW-6900 model is available in a trio of so-called 'crazy' colours.

When you think of the best watches on the market, you probably think of fairly 'standard' designs. Metal cased designs with circular dials are probably the order of the day, right?

But there is one model family which consistently finds itself sat alongside watches worth considerably more. The Casio G-Shock seems to transcend any idea of price, regularly seen as part of watch collections with Rolex, Omega and high horology brands.

Now, the brand have unveiled their newest range – the Crazy Colour series. This takes the classic DW-6900 and gives it a facelift, with three colourful options.

The DW-6900 is a mighty popular model in the G-Shock range. In popular culture, you'll recognise it as the model which John Mayer collaborated on with the brand. The main display sits at the bottom of the dial, showcasing the time, day and date. At the top, three iconic circles act like a digital seconds hand.

At first glance, you might question the validity of the range name. Black, white and pink are hardly bastions of the crazy colour market.

That pink is a deliciously hot pink, though – think more Viva Magenta Motorola than Barbie dreamhouse. The white is equally good looking.

While the case and band material is plain, accents of light blue, purple and green offer a playful edge. It feels a little Buzz Lightyear inspired, actually, though I'm not sure that was the intention.

Arguably the least exciting model is the black one. That's matched with accents of green, though the overall aesthetic is decidedly more workaday than the others. No doubt, that one will be popular among users who value subtlety.

Still, for those on the hunt for a quirky addition to their collection, these offer a great option. At just £99.90 a piece, users will be able to snag a fashionable new watch, without breaking the bank.