Hi Barbie! The biggest movie of 2023 gets a new streaming home next month

Quick Summary After a long wait, smash hit movie, Barbie, will be available on streaming services next month. The title is set to join the NOW platform, making it available to users of its Cinema subscription.

You'd need to have been living under a rock last year to miss the Barbie craze. The movie – starring famous faces like Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera – was a box office smash, drawing viewers back to cinemas in their droves.

Whether you opted to double it up as part of the Barbenheimer trend, or just needed to get your splash of pink, you did have to actually leave the house to get it though.

If you've been wondering how to watch the Barbie movie without leaving the comfort of your Mojo Dojo Casa House – great news. The smash hit is heading to NOW next month.

The smash hit will land on the streaming service on the 29th of March. That means there's only a little over six weeks to wait before the pink party flick is back on screens.

The story sees Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) head to the real world in search of answers about her existence. But when an unexpected stowaway called Ken (Ryan Gosling) realises that the real world tips the balance in favour of men, the whole Barbieland ecosystem hangs in the balance.

It's a really top notch movie, effortlessly sashaying between deadpan comedy and hard-hitting topics. If you find yourself thinking that the pink hues and long blonde hair might not be your thing, it's definitely worth a watch. There's a lot more substance than you might have first thought.

To watch the film, you will need to be a NOW member. Specifically, you'll need a NOW Cinema subscription. That costs just £9.99 per month, or as little as £6.99 per month if you opt into a six month contract. That's not a lot of money for a whole host of really great titles.

And if you're looking to relive the magic of the Barbie movie from the comfort of your own home, this is the way to do it.