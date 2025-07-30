Prime Video's latest trailer confirms Gen V is getting more The Boys stars

When Amazon Prime Video first unveiled Gen V, its college-themed spinoff from The Boys, there was an obvious question – how closely would it tie into the main series? That first season had some obvious moments of overlap, but it didn't necessarily dovetail exactly with what happened in the latest run of The Boys.

Now, though, we're getting a proper look at the show's next season, and it seems like the tie-in might get much tighter. Specifically, Starlight features very heavily in the trailer, and will clearly make at least a couple of appearances in the season, crossing over from The Boys.

Exactly what her aims will be should probably be left until the show airs on 17 September, but it shows that the writers are rightly keen to make the most of the extra context fans can get from the main show (and the additional affection they've got for its characters). Meanwhile, the action will still very much revolve around Godolkin University, the secretly brutal training ground for superheroes that played host to the first season.

Those students who actually made it through that season are still around, and still very much juggling the twin responsibilities of trying to have fun like normal university-age people, and dealing with or even honing their incredibly varied superpowers. The tension between those two aims is almost certain to once again result in some crazy situations.

In the background, meanwhile, Vought International will continue to make evil plans and try to further its journey towards commercial world domination – do don't bet against some big baddies cropping up, too. We also get a look at Black Noir doing no good at all, late in the trailer, so Starlight's not the only person dropping into the university to see what's up.

Of course, that final montage of quick shots also makes it extremely clear that the supreme gory action the franchise is known for will be present and correct. Expect explosive moments of bloodiness, at least a few scenes that genuinely leave you slack-jawed, and an 18 rating throughout. This ain't your grandma's type of superhero show.

