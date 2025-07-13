Netflix's latest trailer is so big, I'm surprised YouTube didn't crash

I'm never going to get over the stat that the biggest ever show that Netflix has produced, going by the volume of people who watched it in the first month, is Wednesday. That's not me knocking it in the least, to be clear – it's a great show, with a really fun zip to it and some memorable moments. It was also a brand-new launch, though, without much to indicate it would go stratospheric.

Still, explode the show very much did, and it's been a surprisingly long wait for a second season, especially since Netflix has been teasing its return literally all year. Now, with Prime Day in the rearview mirror, attention can properly turn to Season 2 of Wednesday, which at long last got a full trailer this past week.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer is pretty lengthy, and gives us the clearest glimpse yet of how things will pick up after the events of the past season. Namely, Wednesday herself, played in iconic style by Jenna Ortega, will return to Nevermore as something of a local celebrity after her heroism in the last academic year.

That's very much the sort of attention that she loathes, so she'll have to work out how to continue without getting thronged by fans from the years below, while dealing with bigger problems. In particular, she's having visions of Enid dying, and seems to believe that it'll be her fault – which means looking for help in the wider Addams family to try to avert that disaster.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

All of this looks like it'll be shot with the invention and sense of humour that made the first season of the show such a stirring success, and there's every chance that the new season will outdo it. The one asterisk to that is the three-year wait between seasons, which Netflix will clearly hope hasn't dulled audiences' appetite and interest in the franchise.

Shrinking the gap between seasons of a given show is a classic objective for all the best streaming services, but it's easier said than done. In this case, Netflix knows it has to work around Ortega's schedule, which is increasingly busy since she's now a global star – and since Wednesday depends so heavily on her, there's not much wiggle room there.

Still, we're finally get more in early August, so there's not long to wait now.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors