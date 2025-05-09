I think this might be the biggest Netflix teaser ever
Squid Game's final season will do huge numbers
If you take stock of Netflix's trajectory as a whole, there's no doubt that you have to create a whole entry just for Squid Game, which brought the streamer a level of cultural appeal and relevance that basically any brand would dream of. It was timed perfectly, thanks to the pandemic, and also happened to be a fairly fantastic show, as a bonus.
Now, years on from its first season, 2025 is looking like another year of Squid Game highlights for the streamer, with the second season now available to watch and a third confirmed as being on the way. We knew that it would be coming in late June, but now Netflix has unveiled the finale's first teaser trailer.
It ends by reconfirming a launch date of 27 June, but what happens before that date splashes on the screen makes for far more interesting viewing. There are basically a whole lot of glimpses of the games that will continue to unfold in the hellish facility that our new (and familiar) batch of competitors are locked in.
Lee Jung-jae is back, of course, in the lead role as Seong Gi-hun, who's now a grizzled veteran who's doing his best to help the people around him navigate the games they're presented with. As the second season showed, though, you can bring a horse to water but you can't make it drink, and people under pressure don't find it all that easy to trust a strange guy telling them what to do.
We'll clearly get more games (although we don't see much of them), but also more psychological warfare from the controllers, including once again dividing people into different teams based on a gacha machine giving them either a red or blue ball. There'll be depressing consequences to that one, you can be sure.
Regardless, though, the drama looks set to continue at breakneck pace, with the huge question still lingering over whether Gi-hun will manage to escape the games a second time, or whether he'll be snared by something unexpected this time around.
Even that leaves aside the fate of all the other competitors, of course, although it's safe to bet that most of them will suffer in grisly ways. At least we only have to wait a couple more months to find out!
