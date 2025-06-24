You need to watch this before Squid Game's new season arrives

Whenever a huge new season of TV arrives, the same problem can come with it – desperately trying to remember everything you need to from the previous season in order to even vaguely understand what's actually happening. While many shows put recaps of the last episode before a new one drops, in the age of streaming this is less common, and can leave you in the lurch.

So, if you're a Squid Game fan and you're eagerly looking forward to the third and final season of the show, which arrives very soon, on 27 June, you might want to look into your heart and think about whether you remember every detail of Season 2. After all, it's hard to know exactly what will prove to be pivotal, and you don't want to be left baffled by a dramatic moment.

If you reckon you do need the refresher, then Netflix has just released a video you're going to need to check out. It's a recap of what happened in Season 2, which should bring you right back up to speed on where the various surviving characters will find themselves as Season 3 starts.

Squid Game | Season 2 Recap | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After all, the third season will apparently start just where Season 2 left off, and the two runs of episodes were filmed all in one go, so there's going to be a lot of continuity. The central question remains whether Gi-hun will get out of the whole thing alive, but there are many more plates spinning to worry about.

We don't know whether the shadowy organisation actually putting the games on will be brought into the light and punished for its actions, or whether there might end up being more survivors than it looks like. Plus, of course, there's always the fun question of what twisted new games we'll get to see – with a guarantee of at least some new psychological torture for the participants to go through.

This is a huge release for Netflix, make no mistake. I'd expect that in the next few days, we'll start to see major ad campaigns spring up around the world as one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet wraps up one of its most successful shows ever.

