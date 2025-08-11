Alien: Earth might never have seen the light of day if it wasn't for Disney+ and streaming services

Quick Summary Alien: Earth will start on Disney+ in the UK this week (Hulu in the US) and T3 got the chance to speak to two major cast members to talk about it. They revealed how important streaming services are to shows and movies today, as well as revealed their own favourite Alien movie.

Years in the making, Alien: Earth will debut on Disney+ this week, with the first two episodes arriving on the streaming service on Wednesday 13 August. I've seen them and all I can say right now is that you're in for a hell of a ride.

From the opening scenes of the first episode, it's clear that the show exhibits its love of the original, 1979 Alien on its sleeve. And that continues to be apparent throughout. It's a show made by fans for fans, and is arguably Disney+'s finest sci-fi series outside of Star Wars.

However, as good and important it is to the 46-year franchise, it may never have been made if it wasn't for the rise of streaming platforms. Streaming has allowed filmmakers to be more experimental and tell extended stories, whether that be longer form cinema or episodic programming. It's something I discussed with two of the stars of the new show, Babou Ceesay (Morrow) and Samuel Blenkin (Boy Kavelier).

(Image credit: Mike Marsland / Getty Images)

"I heard Martin Scorsese talking about the Irishman saying that he wouldn't have had the opportunity to make it if it wasn't for a streaming service – in that case, Netflix," said Ceesay.

"It's the way people are consuming content. You go where the audience goes. And with respect, I live in Africa and I wouldn't have access to terrestrial channels over there. So for me, it keeps me connected to the rest of the world.

"I'm a big fan of streaming services."

(Image credit: FX / Disney+)

It also brings more jobs for actors to the table.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Well, for now," added Blenkin.

"Yeah, for now. AI acting is coming in soon. So this is probably an awesome swan song," Ceesay jokingly concluded.

Alien: Earth will be far from a swan song, hopefully. Indeed, the duo revealed hopes that sequel could be on the table. Certainly, from what I've seen so far, it screams out for one (although in space, no-one can hear you scream, of course).

Hopefully it'll also inspire new Alien movies. And I hope the tone – being set between Alien and Aliens, with 70s-inspired set and tech design – continues. There is, after all, just one true Alien film, as Ceesay and Blenkin agree.

"You're aware that Scott produced this show?" Ceesay said.

"There's only one," exclaimed Blenkin. "The Original!"

"If James Cameron was the producer of this, then maybe the second one," laughed Ceesay.

The first two episodes of Alien: Earth will be available on Disney+ in the UK, Hulu in the US from Wednesday 13 August 2025. Each of the following eight episodes will be released on subsequent Wednesdays.