Apple TV's most-watched show ever is also the best sci-fi I've seen this year

It's official: Apple TV's original show, Pluribus, hasn't even reached its season one finale – which is due on 26 December for episode nine – but it's already the streamer's most-watched show ever.

It's also the best sci-fi that I've seen this year, which is saying quite something when there have been so many other series storming our screens.

Take, for example, that Stranger Things S5 is currently running. Or that Disney+ aired Alien: Earth to critical acclaim. Even Apple TV's Murderbot, with its dark comedy twist, has been a hugely entertaining watch.

Pluribus, however, is like none of the aforementioned. It's created by Vince Gilligan, widely recognised as the creator of Breaking Bad. There are cinematography similarities between the shows, but other than the Albuquerque location, Gilligan's latest is a considerable departure – as you can see in the trailer above.

What's so captivating about the show is how its sci-fi theme – that the world is overtaken by an alien race, in effect – is really used to highlight the subtleties of humanity.

As each episode has aired, which I've been keenly watching on a weekly basis, there are clear themes – love, loss and loneliness being an obvious (and alliterative) set that's clear to see. It's a sci-fi with heart, which is a rare thing indeed.

It's also deeply funny at times, with Rhea Seehorn's character, Carol Sturka, often giving us one-liners or sweary tirades that are entirely relatable. Clearly people are relating and tuning in like clockwork.

I'm pleased the show has had such a great response – it's sat at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes (although just 68% from audience) – and that season two has already been commissioned and is expected to air in 2026.

Apple TV is probably the best streaming service in my view right now. It's one of the rare streamers that makes bold decisions – as I've said before, it's behaviour that Netflix could learn a thing or two from! – by backing its creative endeavours.

Pluribus is a sci-fi gem. It should be protected. And Apple is doing the right thing by it. I'm already looking forward to season two, wherever that may take us on the show's wild ride...