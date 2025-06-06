Has Netflix ever had a bigger sci-fi show than the one returning this year?
Stranger Things 5 will be gigantic
If you had to hold a royal rumble style battle, a melee of sorts, where each contestant was one of Netflix's biggest original streaming series, you'd have to assume that Stranger Things would be one of the last shows standing. This sci-fi extravaganza has gone from a niche and fun take on old-school horror tropes to a world-toppling franchise with movie-length episodes and insane budgets.
We've been waiting for literal years to see its fifth season, and last weekend Netflix finally confirmed when it'll arrive, in three doses. The first set of episodes will be available on 26 November, before more drop on 25 December and a finale streams on 31 December.
The trailer to announce this doesn't contain much new information – in fact, the first half of it is mostly comprised of flashbacks to early scenes from the series, to underline just how far we've come and how much time has passed. It works, too, with some shots of the kids in particular making you feel a bit timey-wimey if you concentrate on it too much.
Still, the second half does give us a bunch of extremely short teases of new moments, including some characters we haven't seen before, returning favourites, and that classic "Eleven screaming and crying" sequence that just can't be left behind. It looks high-budget and likely to be one of the biggest seasons of content Netflix has ever created.
Which brings me back to my starting idea – is Stranger Things Netflix's biggest ever show? I think it's definitely the leader in the sci-fi genre, even though some recent additions like Squid Game have done phenomenally well. The longevity of Stranger Things has just been massive, and it's made stars out of many of its young actors, which is a hallmark of influence.
Whether you're a sceptic of the show or you know every detail about Hawkins and its many classes of students and parents, it looks like you'll spend quite a lot of your December watching the show if you want to see how it all ends. Don't forget, we've heard from plenty of the actors that these final episodes might be gargantuan in length, with a finale that should rival any blockbuster movie.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
These are the 3 Western shows you need to catch streaming right now
If you want a good Western, these are the best
-
Alien: Earth is about to make Disney+ the best sci-fi streaming service
Its first trailer is crazy
-
This huge show makes one surprising streaming service even more of a contender
Paramount+ takes another big scalp
-
3 shows to stream after The Last of Us season 2
Finished The Last of Us' latest run? Here are three essential series you might not have thought of before
-
Prime Video's lesser-known sci-fi show gets a wild Season 2 trailer
Gen V is upping the ante
-
Apple TV+ in June: New shows and movies you can't afford to miss
The best streamer gets better
-
This is my most anticipated Netflix release date of the year
Wake Up Dead Man can't come soon enough
-
Amazon Prime Video in June: 5 new arrivals you can't miss this month
It's a big month for Prime Video