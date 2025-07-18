It's finally here: the latest Dexter series, Dexter: Resurrection, hit streaming last week – some 19 years after the landmark original first aired. It sees Michael C. Hall reprise his role as the titular character, Dexter Morgan.

Other recent Dexter spin-off series have instead explored his son's story (Dexter: New Blood), and a younger Morgan (Dexter: Original Sin), the latter in which C Hall didn't feature. For the actor to be back to our screens once more is a really great thing.

Indeed, it's the reason I've continued to subscribe to Paramount+. As you can forget Netflix or Amazon, neither of which are home to the latest Dexter series. It might have been MobLand that got me fixed on Paramount+, but it's Dexter that's keeping me.

Dexter Resurrection trailer

Dexter: Resurrection | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

What's Dexter Resurrection about?

I'm a big Dexter fan, having watched all of the shows and spin-offs, despite arriving late to the 2006 original series and having to catch-up. If you've not seen Dexter at all then you'll want to go back in time, because Resurrection is very much a continuation of the series, following on from New Blood.

In summary: Dexter is about a Miami Police Department forensic blood-splatter expert, who also just happens to be a serial killer. But he's a killer with a code; only killing bad people who he deems aren't worthy of walking the earth.

It's a bloody show, as you can tell from its premise, based upon the 2004 novel, Darkly Dreaming Dexter, by Jeff Lindsay. The original show is critically acclaimed, with its Rotten Tomatoes score sat at a healthy 96% even today, so a follow-up reboot was almost inevitable.

Dexter Resurrection (semi-spoiler alert), picks up with Morgan in hospital, having apparently survived from being shot by his son. But people are on his tail, his dark truth putting him in peril and causing him to shift away from Miami to New York City, where the new show is set – and, as it happens, where his son also happens to be.

Is Dexter Resurrection worth watching?

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+) (Image credit: Paramount+)

It's only taken a matter of days for a reliable Rotten Tomatoes score to appear, with fans and critics alike praising the show's first two episodes. It's sat at 87% and 83% respectively, which is high praise indeed.

As you can see from the shots and the trailer posted above, Resurrection hosts an all-star cast. There's Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter (of Jessica Jones fame), Jack Alcott (returning as Dexter's son), David Zayas (Detective Batista is back), and more.

There is, of course, a big question mark over whether the new show's direction will continue down its currently successful course. For now, it's a strong start, and following the first three episodes, there'll be a weekly episode drop each Friday, through to the 5 September, when the 10th and final episode brings this season to a close.

Having been surprised at doing the unthinkable and subscribing to Paramount+ earlier this year, I now think the streaming service is an absolute must-have. MobLand got me hooked, now Dexter: Resurrection is keeping me as a subscriber for the foreseeable future.