When I did the 'unthinkable' and actually subscribed to Paramount+ back in April of this year, it was for one simple reason. The streaming service had introduced Guy Ritchie's latest show, MobLand, and it proved to be an absolute killer.

The show has had me hooked until its last, with season 1 coming to a (brutal) close on the first day of June. That's set many tongues wagging already about whether there'll be a MobLand season 2 – and it sounds as good as certain, with David Glasser, the show's executive producer, saying "everybody's coming back...!".

I already can't wait, although it's going to be quite some time away, no doubt. Whether Paramount+ will continue to earn its keep until that unknown (and unconfirmed) future date, well, we'll just have to wait and see. But MobLand is one worth waiting for in my opinion.

MobLand | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

What's MobLand about?

MobLand is about as 'classic Guy Ritchie' as you get. He co-created the show with Ronan Bennett – known for his work on Top Boy and recent The Jackal series – and blends the usual London gangster backdrop with a peppering of comedy, interspersed among the violence and mayhem.

The series is about two crime families gearing up for war, a problem that begins owed to the two sons of prolific figureheads caught on a night out together. One of them never gets home and the whole 'whodunnit' gangster espionage tale begins with dramatic effect.

I won't give anything away here for those who haven't seen it, but MobLand does get pretty dark and brutal, with the closing few episodes really amping up the gore. It's all with purpose, though, as family ties are strained and power struggles continue across the board.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Pierce Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, who is the head of the Harrigan family, whose wife, Maeve – played by Helen Mirren to dramatic effect – is clearly calling the shots behind the scenes.

Conrad's 'fixer', Harry Da Souza, played by the captivating Tom Hardy, is out to clean up the various messes, which seem to get worse week by week, adding further strain to his own personal family relationships.

The show's ratings have settled down on Rotten Tomatoes, where it nets a 75% score from critics and audience alike. I think that's fairly harsh, and worth inflating by 10%, but perhaps the show has just missed its potential audience so far. After all, Paramount+ is hardly the number one streaming service right now in terms of subscriber base.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Either way: I reckon MobLand is well worth paying the subscription fee for. I do so via an Amazon Prime upgrade rather than directly through Paramount's service.

A one-week trial period is free, so you could activate that now and binge watch the entirety of MobLand without needing to pay a penny – unless it lures you in and, like me, you remain a customer.

Otherwise, Paramount+ is £4.99/month with ads, increasing to £10.99/month for the top-end subscription package without ads. See the table below for full info of what you get and which might best suit you:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paramount+ pricing plans: Row 0 - Cell 0 Basic (with ads, Full HD) Standard (ad-free, Full HD) Premium (ad-free, 4K HDR w/ Dolby Vision+Atmos) UK £4.99/month £7.99/month £10.99/month USA 'Essential' $7.99/month N/A 'with SHOWTIME' $12.99/month Australia AU$6.99/month AU$9.99/month AU$13.99/month

Clearly, I think it's worth paying the extra few quid, because 4K resolution only becomes available in the maximum package. It's the same with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos spatial audio support. Well worth it, should you own one of the best TVs and best soundbars.

I've also found a nice little hack to save you money: when you attempt to unsubscribe from Paramount+ via Amazon Prime, it'll query if you want to stay for 3 months longer at a discounted rate. I'm paying £4/month for that period, which is good value to me.

Now that MobLand's future seems even more certain – although, admittedly, not confirmed for a new season at this stage – I think the quality of Paramount+ content is only going to go from strength to strength in the coming months and years.